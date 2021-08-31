Hero Walk to Honor Essential Workers

Mary Sol Gonzalez -Co-Chair

Fuller Center Plans Hero Walk – Hometown Heroes to Be Honored

Boca Raton, FL –The Fuller Center will honor essential and front line workers at the Inaugural Hero Walk: Honoring Our Hometown Heroes, which will take place on Saturday, October 23 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC), 5000 T-Rex Avenue, Boca Raton. The Walk will celebrate all of the everyday heroes among us, including essential workers, doctors, nurses, teachers, child care workers, home health aides, store clerks, delivery drivers and other frontline workers.

In addition to the one-mile walk, the event will also include children’s activities, a live DJ and a very special presentation by the Fuller Center children. Breakfast, snacks, and beverages will be available. There will also be a first responder’s area complete with vehicles on display from the Boca Raton Fire Rescue, Police Department, and FPL.

Dr. Patricia Anastasio -Co-Chair

“The walk is open to everyone–no superhero cape needed! Come dressed as your personal ‘everyday hero’ for a fun morning as we honor all of the wonderful people in our community who go above and beyond to keep us safe and cared for during the pandemic,” said Ellyn Okrent, CEO of Fuller Center.

The event co-chairs are Dr. Patricia Anastasio, Carolina Doering, and Mary Sol Gonzalez. Major sponsors include ADT and FPL. Tickets are $10 per person, and children under 12 are free. To purchase a ticket or become a sponsor, visit https://www.ffcdc.org/special-events/2021-hero-walk/. To honor someone who made a difference in your life during the pandemic, contact Alana Lagerström at 561-609-1668 or email [email protected]

About the Fuller Center

The Fuller Center has been a community cornerstone for over 50 years, providing under- resourced children the same educational opportunities as their more affluent peers. Our goal is to support hardworking families and their children to achieve their full potential. We believe all children should have the chance to experience success in school, in work, and in life, regardless of their parents’ income or zip code.

Carolina Doering – Co-Chair

For children 6 weeks to 5 years old, we offer a holistic early education program, setting the foundation for school success and lifelong learning. For school-age youth, we have opened a private CHOICE elementary school serving Kindergarten to third grade, and we offer after-school, summer camp, and out-of-school-time programs to develop skills in social interaction, literacy, science, technology, math, and the arts, and providing tutoring, mentoring, and enrichment activities. We have incorporated a teen program providing youth the opportunities to build skills in leadership, communication, project development, work skills readiness, and community service.

At the Fuller Center, we believe that educated children and empowered families create a strong, supportive community. The Fuller Center offers a unique, comprehensive system of family support to ensure that parents and caregivers are empowered to provide for their families and make a positive economic impact in our community. We know that when it comes to turning the tide of generational, economic inequity and making a positive impact, tomorrow begins today!

East Campus: 200 N.E. 14th Street, Boca Raton

West Campus: 10130 185th Street South, Boca Raton

Facebook: @florencefullercenters

Instagram: @florencefullercenters