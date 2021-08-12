Habitat for Humanity of SPBC Recruiting Business Leaders

HFHSPBC-CEO Build Group

to Raise Hammers in Building Affordable Housing and Uplifting Community

During its CEO BUILD 2021 Presented by Moraca Builders​

Forging a “Comradery of a Powerful Kind”, Execs to Venture from Building Business to Building a Safe, Decent and Affordable Home for Local, Hard-Working Habitat Family

Boca Raton, FL – Continuing to “build” on the rare and powerful network and success of Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County’s (HFHSPBC) previous CEO Build initiatives, the nonprofit is now recruiting senior business leaders to create the fourth “House That CEOs Built” in South Palm Beach County.

Veering outside their traditional business environs, senior executives and company owners hailing from various industries are invited to “climb another ladder of success” on the CEO Build construction site on Friday, October 15 and Saturday, October 16. Donned in hard hats and construction gear with hammers and power tools in hand, they will help build a safe, decent, and affordable three-bedroom, two-bathroom home for a local, hard-working Habitat family.

No building experience is necessary; CEO Builders work under the guidance of HFHSPBC construction professionals and crew leaders alongside the future Habitat homeowners. Participants will get the chance to learn new carpentry skills, or perhaps hone the skills they may already have.

“We are exceptionally pleased to once again welcome community-minded trailblazers back to an annual tradition that collectively celebrates and harnesses the unstoppable power of corporate leaders,” shared CEO Build Co-Chair and HFHSPBC Board Member Tom Moraca whose company Moraca Builders is this year’s CEO Build presenting sponsor. “Giving this inspiring, collective transformational ‘hand-up’ to a South Palm Beach County family makes an indelible impact on the fabric of a community.”

The roster of CEO Build alumni includes top execs from Moraca Builders, Sunflower Landscaping, Wells Fargo, Vertical Bridge, Akel Homes, The Boca Raton (formerly Boca Raton Resort & Club), Boca Raton Airport Authority, CP Group (formerly Crocker Partners), ADT, Florida Blue, Truist (formerly BB&T), Aldora Aluminum & Glass Products, Smart Family Wealth Management of Raymond James, Kaufman Lynn Construction, Crowe, CenterState Bank, RCC Associates, Comerica Bank, Capitol Lighting, Sklar Furnishings, Boca West Country Club, ESPN/Boca Raton Bowl, and other businesses and nonprofits.

CEO Build Co-Chair Doug Fash, owner of Sunflower Landscaping who served as 2019 CEO Build chair added, “As a four-year CEO Build alum, I can attest that this is truly a ‘none-like-it’ fundraiser and an invigorating, rewarding environment for South Florida’s C-Suite leadership. Looking forward to working again with past CEO Builders and new recruits.”

CEO Build Helps to Break Challenging Economic Cycles



Funds raised are critical to the mission and needed now more than ever, to help hard-working,

low-income families in the South Palm Beach County community who have been unable to get ahead by qualifying for traditional bank mortgages. When applicants qualify for the HFHSPBC homeownership program, each future homeowner must invest a minimum of 300 hours (per applicant) of “sweat equity” in helping build their own and other future Habitat homebuyer homes and complete financial literacy and homeownership maintenance classes. Upon successful fulfillment of requirements, families are able to secure an affordable, interest-free 30-year mortgage from HFHSPBC.

Headquartered at 181 S.E. Fifth Ave., Delray Beach, HFHSPBC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that brings people together to build homes, community and hope in the cities of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach, Florida. The nonprofit depends upon volunteer labor and tax-deductible donations of money, materials, services and property to fulfill its mission.

Registration Now Open



To participate in this signature “leadership in action” experiential opportunity, each CEO Builder must donate or raise an individual minimum of $2,500 to underwrite the construction materials for this and other Habitat homes. When they meet or exceed their individual fundraising goal, CEO Builders qualify to participate in onsite building tasks, working alongside the Habitat family who will purchase and reside in the home they are building.

CEO Builders can register at www.habitatsouthpalmbeach.org/ceo-build where they select their build shift and set up their designated HFHSPBC CEO Build fundraising page. If someone cannot participate, they can donate to the general CEO Build fund or support a participating CEO Builder featured on the dedicated fund site.



“Take-off Hangar Party” to Kick-off CEO Build 2021

All registered CEO Builders and those interested in learning more about participation, are invited

to attend the “Take-off Hangar Party” to network and launch CEO Build 2021. It is set for Friday, September 17 at Signature Flight Support at Boca Raton Airport at 6:00 p.m.; reservations are required.

To learn more about the HFHSPBC CEO Build, register as a builder, sponsorship opportunities, and attend the “Take-off Hangar Party,” visit www.habitatsouthpalmbeach.org/ceo-build or contact Marta Knowles at [email protected] or 561.819.6070, ext. 208.