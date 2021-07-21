Western wildfires are so widespread that they reach New York

Image courtesy of USA Today

Smoke from wildfires on the West has reached New York City. As reported by USA Today, Washington, Baltimore, Boston and Philadelphia all saw similar smoky skies. The smoke began being spotted on July 20.

Air quality alerts were being promoted due to the smoke as the threat increased. On July 20, New York’s air quality index reached its high for 2021. Air quality remained poor on July 21 as most of the Washington to Philadelphia area stayed under air quality alert.

The Nation Weather Service confirms that conditions in the West have not gotten better. The forecast for the next few days remains as “gusty winds, thunderstorms and extreme droughts.” The Environmental Protection Agency, or the EPA, states that the general public might start to feel the effects of air quality levels.

Some effects that people might have include shortness of breath and coughing. People with asthma and heart disease are also sensitive groups who are at a higher risk. The weather service in New York states that the coming thunderstorms could bring some relief. The thunderstorms can potentially help clear skies as a cold front comes.