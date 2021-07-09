Boca Beat 7/9
- After so much time apart, Torah Academy of Boca Raton’s 22nd Anniversary Dinner was a night that surpassed all expectations of appreciation and emotion. The event was headlined by Avraham Fried, a level of musical talent that matched the importance of the night; the occasion brought together government officials, police personnel, and of course the supporters, parents, faculty, and staff at the core of the thriving yeshiva.
- Consumer confidence among U.S. Hispanics fell in the second quarter, though optimism about their overall finances is building as the nation continues its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hispanic Consumer Sentiment Index decreased to 90.8 from 92 in the first quarter, but it remains high above the 82.8 during the second quarter of last year, according to the Florida Atlantic University Business and Economics Polling Initiative (FAU BEPI) in FAU’s College of Business.
- On June 10, Gov. Ron DeSantis banned the teaching of critical race theory in Florida’s public schools, a decision that has garnered support as well as dissent. DeSantis stated at a State Board of Education meeting that critical race theory is not based on facts.
- Place of Hope is thrilled to announce its 3rd Annual Paradise on the Peninsula signature fundraising event celebrating Florida’s treasures presented by The Boswell Family. The event will take place on Friday, November 19, 2021, at BMR Stables in the town of Jupiter. The theme is celebrating Florida’s many treasures and the event serves to benefit the 330 children, youth, and families in Place of Hope’s daily care.
- Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert Weinroth wants everyone to know about the newest arrivals at Lion Country Safari, two male eastern bongo antelope to the safari. Makumi and Bakari, one year old and two years old respectively, relocated to Lion Country Safari in late April.
- The city of Boca Raton intends to put stricter rules in place to prevent tragedies similar to Surfside from happening. As reported by CBS 12 News, Mayor Scott Singer is taking steps to prevent incidents like the collapse in Surfside in Boca Raton.
- An interdisciplinary international collaboration between Florida Atlantic University’s College of Engineering and Computer Science and Technion – Israel Institute of Technology (Technion), will help to advance the understanding of the dynamics of turbulent coherent motions to solve various practical engineering problems. Turbulent flows have a significant influence on the efficient operation of ships, automobiles, and aircraft, as well as on the safe design of buildings, bridges and wind turbines.
- Starting on Thursday morning, Bolay is celebrating its opening by giving the first 100 visitors $50 worth of Bolay for the next three days.
- Designed to enable kids of all income brackets the opportunity to experience superior, personalized education, Fuller Center, a not-for-profit organization focused on early childhood development, has been approved to open a new private elementary school, The Fuller Academy, launching this fall on Fuller Center’s West Campus at 10130 185th Street South, Boca Raton.
- Narbona, a specialty food market and restaurant, will open its third U.S. location at Boca Center in the 9,000 square foot space formerly occupied by Joseph’s Classic Market. Boca Center is located at 5150 Town Center Circle in Boca Raton.
- The Council of Independent Colleges (CIC) and the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History selected Dr. Roger Chapman to participate in a special American history seminar on “The American Civil War: Origins and Consequences.”
