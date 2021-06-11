Boca Beat, 06.11
- After the Planning and Zoning Board and city staff both gave Pine Crest School’s plan their approval, the City Council followed suit Tuesday night by approving the proposal on a unanimous 5-0 vote. The council’s OK allows the school to build an approximately 5,808 square foot, two-story Learning Commons Building, which includes a student union and up to three flex space classrooms on the second floor.
- Recently, YouTuber and eating challenge competitor Nathan Figueroa completed his first-ever Boba Bag Challenge at Boba Street Cafe by drinking one gallon of boba strawberry lemonade. Figueroa is a South Florida-based competitive eater. He has accomplished eating a 10,000 calorie breakfast, a 6-pound burrito and the entire Chick-fil-A menu. However, the Boba Bag Challenge was the first liquid challenge Figueroa participated in.
In an unrelated matter, council members also approved an ordinance banning the use or sale of "polystyrene foam products, balloons and confetti in city facilities, on city property and in city rights of way."
- Contributions totaling $10 million to Florida Atlantic University from David J. S. Nicholson will welcome an era of unprecedented research, education and discovery at FAU’s John D. MacArthur Campus in Jupiter.
- The Palm Beach County School District recently announced construction plans for a new high school. As reported by CBS 12 News, the high school will be built in Lake Worth near Woodlands Middle School. Nicknamed “OOO High School,” the new school is expected to open in August 2023 with an official name.
- C-SPAN has invited Dr. Wes Borucki, associate professor of history, to participate in its well-regarded Presidential Historians’ Survey Group. A select group of presidential historians and biographers are invited to contribute to the rankings, which are regularly cited in academic research and by the press.
- Each year, the Junior League of the Palm Beaches (JLPB) offers scholarships to graduating high school seniors who plan on attending college. The funds are earmarked to help cover any student expenses. Recipients of the scholarship can receive up to $2,500 in funding.
- New degree and certificate programs in construction and the health sciences are slated to begin this fall term at Palm Beach State College to meet industry hiring demands.
- On June 5th, Place of Hope hosted the 5th Annual Fish for Hope KDW Tournament at the Sailfish Marina in Palm Beach Shores to donate fish to the Boca Helping Hands Soup Kitchen.
- As a professional tennis player and full-time remote student, Coco Gauff saw firsthand the ways that technology could benefit education. While completing classes alongside her rigorous training schedule, she was inspired to provide some of the same tools to students in Delray Beach, where she and her parents grew up. “This community has given me a lot, so it’s definitely important to give back,” she says.
- An injured veteran who was injured while serving in Iraq will be receiving the gift of a lifetime, thanks to the nonprofit organization Building Homes for Heroes and JPMorgan Chase.
- Florida Atlantic University’s Ruth M. Tappen, Ed.D., RN, FAAN, the Christine E. Lynn Eminent Scholar and professor in the Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing, was recently recognized as the “2021 Alliance World Class Faculty” honoree by the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance.
