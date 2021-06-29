Allegiant brings new Minneapolis service to PBI in midst of pandemic recovery

Boca Chamber Member Update

West Palm Beach, Fla. (June 29, 2021) – PBI welcomes new nonstop Allegiant service twice weekly to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP), Minneapolis, beginning Oct. 7, 2021. The new seasonal Thursday/Sunday nonstop service is available for booking now. Introductory one-way fares as low as $49.*

Allegiant offers nonstop service to seven markets from PBI: Asheville, NC (AVL); Cincinnati (CVG); Indianapolis (IND); Pittsburgh (PIT); Knoxville, TN (TYS); Charlotte/Concord, NC (USA) and Minneapolis (MSP).

“Increased nonstop Winter/Spring Minneapolis service is exciting as it will provide additional options for travel to our customers,” said Laura Beebe, director of airports for Palm Beach County. “Our partnership with Allegiant is strong, and we are confident we will continue to see success with the new PBI – MSP service. We look forward to welcoming the Twin Cities to the Palm Beaches on Allegiant.”

Air Service by Airline and Destination

www.pbia.org/airservice