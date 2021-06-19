19 Gunster attorneys named to Florida Trend’s “Legal Elite” 2021 list

Chamber Member Update

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (June 29, 2021) – Gunster, one of Florida’s oldest and largest full-service business law firms, is pleased to announce that 19 attorneys have been honored in the 2021 edition of Florida Trend’s Legal Elite, representing nearly 10 percent of the firm’s attorneys. Gunster’s honorees are comprised of 17 Legal Elite honorees, including one Hall of Fame inductee and two Up & Comers.

Now in its 18th year, Florida Trend’s Legal Elite listing is an exclusive annual honor that represents fewer than two percent of practicing Florida attorneys, making it one of the most exclusive peer review awards in the legal industry. To create its annual Legal Elite list, Florida Trend asks all in-state members of the Florida Bar to name attorneys they hold in the highest regard – lawyers with whom they have personally worked and would recommend to others. Voters are also asked to name three up-and-coming attorneys. Only lawyers licensed and practicing in Florida are eligible for selection. Attorneys are scored based on the number of votes they received, with more weight applied to votes from outside their own firms.

Of note, eight of Gunster’s Legal Elite honorees are recognized with an even greater distinction: inclusion in the Hall of Fame, having consistently earned high rankings from their peers since 2009. This year, Kenneth B. Bell was added to this list, bringing our total Hall of Fame inductees to eight.

Gunster attorneys in the Legal Elite Hall of Fame include:

About Gunster

Gunster, Florida’s law firm for business, provides full-service legal counsel to leading organizations and individuals from its 11 offices statewide. Established in 1925, the firm has expanded, diversified and evolved, but always with a singular focus: Florida and its clients’ stake in it. A magnet for business-savvy attorneys who embrace collaboration for the greatest advantage of clients, Gunster’s growth has not been at the expense of personalized service but because of it. The firm serves clients from its offices in Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando, Palm Beach, Stuart, Tallahassee, Tampa, Vero Beach, and its headquarters in West Palm Beach. With more than 200 attorneys and 200 committed support staff, Gunster is ranked among the National Law Journal’s list of the 500 largest law firms and has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Diverse Law Firms by Law360. More information about its practice areas, offices and insider’s view newsletters is available at www.gunster.com.