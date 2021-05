Don’t worry about your ancestry! Be concerned with who you can be!

—Though our ancestry is important, it need not define us! I reflect upon this idea on my vlog – YOUR BIOGRAPHY ONLY REFLECTS YOUR LIFE – NOBODY ELSE’S! – which, I hope, will help you realize this relevant principle for our life!

