HADASSAH OFFERS VIRTUAL – LET’S TALK – A CONTEMPORARY ISSUES DISCUSSION SERIES

Chamber Member Update

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – Don’t miss out – only 3 sessions remain in the Hadassah Florida Atlantic virtual Let’s Talk – Contemporary Issues Discussion Series on Thursdays – June 10, August 12 and November 11, 2021 at 10:00am.

Join the inimitable Lois Gordon – former educator, homemaker, paralegal and woman with a curious mind as she leads a dynamic discussion leader on controversial issues facilitates the Series.

Reactions to Lois Gordon’s March 11 discussion about Freedom of (and from) Religion… Rhonda B. “do join this worthwhile and enjoyable program with a skilled moderator and intelligent participants.” Ramah B. “not only did Lois challenge us with her many questions, the responses from people gave much food for thought.”

Participants will receive electronic copies of advance readings of these Contemporary Issues to be discussed:

June 10 – Is it Time for the Jews to leave Europe?

August 12 – Should the United States restrict immigration?

November 11 – The Jews: Chosen against their will?

Hadassah members and the public can register for Let’s Talk at the cost of $18 for the Series.

To register for the Series, please visit: https://hadassahflorida.networkforgood.com/events/26735-far-contemporary-issues

Upon registration, you will receive an emailed confirmation with the link to the virtual tour.

The Hadassah Florida Atlantic Region serves 50 chapters in Palm Beach, Martin & St Lucie Counties. Its office is located at 1325 S. Congress Ave., Suite 209, Boynton Beach, FL 33426, 877-949-1818.

Hadassah Florida Atlantic is part of Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, Inc. (HWZOA). HWZOA is a leader in medical research and development evolving out of its hospitals in Israel that is shared with the world and is a strong proponent of domestic advocacy initiatives. Visit Hadassah website to learn more: www.hadassah.org.

Media Contact: Iris Sandberg, Marketing Chair

Hadassah Florida Atlantic

Phone: 561-965-0216

E-mail: [email protected]