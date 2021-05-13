Boca Beat, 05.14
- Fadino Jean Louis spent much of his formative years struggling in class. Students mocked him, and teachers gave up on him. “In elementary school I used to never be smart. Every teacher thought I would never be smart. Everybody kept saying I was too slow. You can’t do this. You can’t do that. Just give up. I never made an A-B Honor Roll. I always got perfect attendance. I was so ashamed of that,” recalled Jean Louis. “I almost did give up. My mom kept saying ‘don’t listen to those people. You got this.’ Ever since then, I kept trying to succeed.” And, succeed he did.
- One Boca Raton man was injured in a shooting on Interstate 95 on May 3. According to WPTV News, Florida Highway Patrol states that the shooting occurred around 5 p.m. The incident was on the southbound lanes of the highway, north of the Yamato Road exit.
- The Florida Atlantic University/Northwest Community Health Alliance Community Health Center (FAU/NCHA Community Health Center), operated by the Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing, is the first university in Florida to be designated by the United States Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), as a “Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) Look-Alike,” effective May 1. An FQHC is a clinic that provides comprehensive primary, behavioral health and preventive care to patients of all ages in underserved and rural areas. The purpose of FQHCs is to serve communities that may have financial disadvantages, language barriers, geographic barriers, or other specific needs.
- The Boca Raton Arts District Exploratory Corp. (BRADEC) took a giant step forward this week in its ambitious plan to purchase and renovate the Mizner Park Amphitheater and lease adjacent land from the city for a proposed Center for Arts & Innovation — two interconnected developments with a price tag of about $100 million.
- Family owned and operated restaurant, Lynora’s Italian Restaurant, will open a new location in Boca Raton this September. Lynora’s first opened in 2014 on Clematis Street in West Palm Beach. A second location was added in West Palm Beach and other locations include Jupiter and Palm Beach Gardens. The newest locations will be in Fort Lauderdale and the new Uptown Boca shopping center.
- Palm Beach State College is holding Grad Walk Thursday, May 13 to celebrate the achievements of its spring 2021 graduates.
- On Wednesday morning, the Boca Raton Police Services department announced that Detective Kristi Alsup was named Officer of the Year. “The best way to describe this last year is ‘challenging,'” Alsup said in her speech. “I have so much respect for my fellow officers who never wavered in their mission to protect and serve even with the at-risk and unexpected changes in their personal lives.”
- According to the Palm Beach Post, Amazon Fresh is moving to Uptown Boca Raton. This will be the first store in the southeast region of the U.S. With active stores only being in California and Illinois, the company is building up to create a new chain of grocery stores.
- The City of Boynton Beach and the non-profit organization Azul for Better Living are holding a clothing drive through May 24. Drop off cleaned and bagged clothing at City Hall (100 E. Ocean Ave.), Monday – Friday 8 am- 5 pm, and help make a difference supporting economic development for local adults with disabilities.
- Boca Helping Hands is offering a new six-week virtual English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) class, called Intermediate ESOL Practice, each Thursday beginning May 20 from 6:30 pm-8:30 pm. The organization has also established an ongoing virtual “Conversation Café” as part of its Professional Development Program to help its clients improve their English language skills. Both programs are currently held via Zoom.
