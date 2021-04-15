Jennifer Sullivan Named Florida Atlantic Women’s Basketball Head Coach

Sixteen-year coaching veteran Jennifer Sullivan has been named the new head coach of the Florida Atlantic University women’s basketball team, as announced by FAU Vice President and Director of Athletics Brian White on Thursday. Sullivan is the sixth head coach in the Owls’ program history.

“I want to first thank Brian White and President Kelly for their belief and trust in me to lead the FAU women’s basketball program,” Sullivan said. “I had a great feeling for Brian’s vision for the athletic department, and I’m excited to be a part of it. The program is on the rise and I can’t wait to continue to build its success. I’m looking forward to building a championship program here, and there is no better place to do that than here in Paradise!”

White said Sullivan was everything the administration was looking for in a new leader of the FAU women’s basketball program.

“Jennifer immediately stood out as we began our search and interview process,” White said. “I’m tremendously excited to welcome her to FAU. She brings a great deal of coaching experience and is clearly prepared for the opportunity to lead this program. She’s a proven winner and recruiter. I was impressed by her incredible passion for the student-athlete experience and the amount of respect her peers have for her.”

Sullivan makes her way to Boca Raton from the University of Tennessee, where she has served an assistant coach for the past two seasons. In her two campaigns with the Lady Vols, Sullivan helped the squad compile a 38-18 record, including a trip to the NCAA Tournament this past season.

Coming off the 2020-21 season, the Lady Vols finished third in the SEC with a 9-4 league mark, 17-8 overall. The Lady Vols led the SEC in field goal percentage defense (.363), while sitting second in rebounds per game (45.5) and rebound margin (12.8) in the league. The team finished 13th in the final AP Top-25 poll. Prior to her time in Knoxville, she spent one season at Ohio State (2018-19).

From 2013-18, Sullivan enjoyed a great deal of success on the court and on the recruiting trail at Missouri State University. In her first recruiting class, four all-state players led the Lady Bears to 79 wins and four postseason appearances, while scoring more than 3,100 points and grabbing more than 1,500 rebounds among them. During her time in Springfield, Missouri State put up a 93-69 record, while earning four postseason appearances, one in the NCAA Tournament and three in the WNIT.

Sullivan served as an associate head coach at Louisiana during the 2012-13 season and spent the three prior years with Arkansas State in her hometown of Jonesboro, Arkansas. She also has achieved experience at McNeese State and Memphis, her alma matter. Sullivan’s coaching career began in Memphis as an assistant coach at Rhodes College, where she helped lead the team to a 34-18 record over the course of two seasons.

Sullivan was a four-year letterwinner and three-year starter, playing for the Tigers from 2001-05. She was a key component of the 2004 Tiger squad that advanced to the second round of the WNIT. Sullivan graduated from Memphis in 2005 with a bachelor’s degree in communications.