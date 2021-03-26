WITHIN YOUR REACH…HADASSAH’S VIRTUAL TOUR OF THE JEWISH MUSEUM NYC – “SCENES FROM THE COLLECTION”

THE JEWISH MUSEUM NYC – “SCENES FROM THE COLLECTION”

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – The Jewish Museum NYC “Scenes from the Collection” is within your reach when you join a virtual museum tour with the Hadassah Florida Atlantic Region on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 1:00pm.

This unique docent-led tour allows you to experience the 7 Scenes of the Jewish Museum collection with hundreds of works that tell infinite stories. Span cultures, geography, time, iconic signs & symbols, portraits that illuminate the larger story of Jewish life.

Act now! A virtual General Admission Ticket is $36.00 per person.

To register, visit: https://bit.ly/3qdIZ5I

Upon registration you will receive an emailed confirmation. One week prior to the Tour you will receive a Zoom link.

Funds will benefit Hadassah Medical Organization.

The Hadassah Florida Atlantic Region serves 50+ chapters in Palm Beach, Martin & St Lucie Counties. Its office is located at 1325 S. Congress Ave., Suite 209, Boynton Beach, FL 33426, 877-949-1818.

Hadassah Florida Atlantic is part of Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, Inc. (HWZOA). HWZOA is a leader in medical research and development evolving out of its hospitals in Israel that is shared with the world and is a strong proponent of domestic advocacy initiatives. Visit Hadassah website to learn more: www.hadassah.org.