Published On: Wed, Mar 31st, 2021

Spanish River Church’s Record Breaking Food Drive

Brian and Liam Haring

Boca Raton, FL – Recently, Spanish River Church held their second annual food drive to benefit Boca Helping Hands. In 2020, they set a record for a community food drive held on Boca Helping Hand’s behalf, donating 7,526 pounds of food, the most any community organization had ever donated from a single event. In 2021, they exceeded their own record with 8,726 pounds collected. The food drive is part of Spanish River’s Serve the City initiative, which began in 2018 as a way to give back through volunteering at local nonprofits. 42 volunteers and 140 participants were involved.

