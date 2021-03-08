Meet Monica Mayotte, candidate for Boca Raton City Council Seat D

By: Megan Mandatta

Monica Mayotte is the incumbent candidate for this upcoming election cycle and got involved in local politics to guide the council in a better direction, keeping the people of Boca in mind.

“I just feel like my work isn’t done,” Mayotte noted upon her desire for re-election. “I think we have made great progress and we work really well together.”

“We are the elected officials you select to represent you in your hometown, in your neighborhood, in your city,” continued Mayotte. “We are also the most accessible, I get emails from residents all the time… we are there to help you.”

There is no problem too big or small for Mayotte, the city is there to help you with any and all questions and notes she makes herself as accessible as possible for all people in the area.

“Right now, our main focus is on COVID-19 and getting our economy going again, that’s been our focus for the past 11 months and will continue to focus on this until it’s over,” Mayotte said.

To Mayotte, “continuity is key” in the council in regard to COVID-19 procedures and believes the people on the council, and the city, have done the most they can to help the residents of Boca, despite the unpopular decisions in the past.

“I think [the city] has done a great job, choosing to shut everything down, even if it wasn’t popular, I think they were the right thing to do at the time,” Mayotte said. “We were trying to figure it out as we go, but I think it was the right thing to keep our community safe.”

Mayotte said an important piece to combatting COVID-19 is ensuring the safety of the community because when the community feels safe, people will want to go out and stimulate the economy.

On the issue of parking and traffic, Mayotte noted that parking meters has been successful in combatting the issue of parking. Mayotte said that future projects are in the works for the “near future” that include parking garages. The Brightline will include some sort of trolley service with it to make Boca more accessible.

To Mayotte, the Brightline is a “gamechanger” to the city of Boca because it “broadens other people’s horizons” while simultaneously easing traffic on the highway and helping to eliminate the pollution that comes with it.

“We are constantly looking to bring in more innovative businesses to Boca Raton [to promote college students staying in Boca long-term],” Mayotte said. “We are heavily marketing Boca Raton to other cities.”

The three top issues that Mayotte is focusing her campaign on is COVID-19, public safety regarding local police and firefighters, and more sustainable, “green” buildings.

“I think I’m a good listener, I take into consideration our discussions and I will participate and make decisions based on what I hear from my colleagues,” Mayotte said. “I listen with an open mind and make decisions based on that.”

Mayotte’s vision for Boca is a beautiful, sustainable city that everyone can enjoy.

You can watch the complete video below: