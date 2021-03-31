|Volume XII | Jan, Feb, Mar 2021
Quarterly Report January, February, March 2021
Spring is here and new beginnings are all around us. We’re proud of Boca Raton’s business community and proud of what we’ve accomplished together throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Although this year has been anything but “business as usual” some very exciting things have been happening. In this quarterly report, we’ll share some of the victories and help spread the good word of our local companies. The Office of Economic Development is here to assist Boca’s corporate community – with 13,000 businesses and 123,000 employees in our City we continue to work to provide resources and support as needed. If there’s more we can, or should be doing to assist your company, please reach out to us at [email protected].
National Marketing Campaign
Here’s a look at our two-page insert that was placed in the San Francisco Chronicle. Last quarter our inserts were placed in the WSJ and Chicago Tribune. For our West Coast insert, the ask was simple – trade your sunsets for sunrises and keep more money in your pocket.
Boca Ranks #1 Best Place to Raise A Family In Palm Beach County
Niche’s [r20.rs6.net] 2021 Best Places to Live rankings are live. This year, Boca Raton takes the #1 spot in the Best Places to Raise a Family in Palm Beach County.
“Engineer the Change” Scholarship
MediaOps [r20.rs6.net] and tech school Boca Code [r20.rs6.net] created the “Engineer The Change [r20.rs6.net]” scholarship. Through this program they awarded five scholarships to worthy candidates. The program teaches career and skill development programs in computer programming and web-based applications.
Welcome to Boca Raton
The real estate investment trust Colony Capital [r20.rs6.net] relocated its HQ from Los Angeles to Boca Raton.
Welcome to Boca Raton
Wealthspire Advisors [r20.rs6.net]!
Round Table Wealth Management [r20.rs6.net] expanded from the Northeast.
Sculpture Unveiling at Alina Residences
ALINA Residences [r20.rs6.net] sure knows how to get ingrained in the local community. Their recent partnership is with the Boca Raton Museum of Art [r20.rs6.net]. We were lucky to join them on property for the sculpture unveiling.
“Tech Talk” Series
We were lucky to moderate the third edition of the Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum [r20.rs6.net] and Boca Raton Innovation Campus [r20.rs6.net]‘ “Tech Talk” series. Boca Raton is rich in both history and innovation and we loved being a part of the discussion.
Boca Takes Top Destination Spot
Boca Raton takes the top destination spot for snowbirds on RENTCafé’s [r20.rs6.net]’s 2021 list.
Great Partners Make Great Projects
We were lucky to be a part of the Pink Palm Group at Douglas Elliman Florida’s New Development Showcase [r20.rs6.net]magazine.
COVID Can’t Stop Us!
Through COVID-19 we’ve stayed busier than ever – and we’re loving every minute. Over the past year, companies have been expanding or relocating to our beautiful city. Boca Raton is open for business – join us!
2020
March 4 – 4Ocean moved their HQ into the Research Park @ FAU.
April 18 – Compass (backed by Softbank – who recently invested $100MM in Miami startups) opens a new office in Downtown Boca Raton. April 21 – Redcon’s world HQ (fastest growing sports supplement company in US) moved to the Park at Broken Sound.
June 15 – BGI Capital expands to Boca Raton.
July 8 – Amazon opens new delivery station, creating hundreds of jobs. August 3 – Google invests $450 million to acquire 6.6% ownership in ADT. August 18 – Infinity Sales Group (ISG) expanded its workforce by 25%. November 18 – Meizner Electric relocates to Boca Raton – 901 Yamato Road.
2021
January 6 – Colony Capital (publicly traded $52B AUM) relocates from Los Angeles to Boca Raton.
January 27 – Canon expands HQ and moves into the Boca Raton Innovation Campus.
February 3 – Round Table Wealth Management ($1B AUM) expands from the NE into Boca Raton.
February 12 – Wealthspire Advisors ($12B AUM) expands into Downtown Boca Raton.
Boca Raton Innovation Campus Cuts Ribbon on New Lakeside Patio
Boca Raton Innovation Campus [r20.rs6.net] had the official ribbon cutting of their new Marcel Brewer’s Coffee Shop & Breuer inspired Lakeside Patio. On display at the event were renderings of the great projects coming to the former IBM campus.
Good News for Palm Beach County Employment
Thanks to the efforts of Career Source of Palm Beach County [r20.rs6.net] 9,000 more people were working in Palm Beach County in January, 2021 as compared to December, 2020. Seeking employment? They currently have 2,700 jobs available throughout the county.
Career Source Palm Beach County’s virtual job fairs are not to be missed! For the latest schedule, visit their Events [r20.rs6.net] page.
Up 32%, we’re accessing data that reflects how our city is starting to age younger. Boca Raton is the 2nd trendiest city in Florida for Gen Z renters. Generation Z are those born between 1997 and 2015.
The Today Show in Boca Raton
The Today Show [r20.rs6.net] spent time in Boca Raton on Feb. 23rd. This time at Florida Atlantic University [r20.rs6.net] discussing NASA’s dramatic footage of the landing of the Perseverance Rover on Mars.
Today Show reporter Kerry Sanders spent the morning of February 18th in our beautiful city – at Gumbo Limbo Nature Center, Inc. [r20.rs6.net] Such incredible work happening at Gumbo Limbo.
Royal Palm Residences Groundbreaking
Group P6 held their groundbreaking ceremony for their latest project, Royal Palm Residences [r20.rs6.net]. The project will consist of 48 luxury residences in the heart of downtown Boca Raton.
Adam Sandler Shines in Boca Raton
Adam Sandler working on his game at the Boca Raton Resort [r20.rs6.net]..
2021 Economic Development Report
Here’s a look at our 2021 Economic Development Report [r20.rs6.net]. This report provides an overview of some of the assets located in our beautiful – business savvy city.
Economic Development Strategic Marketing Campaign & Community Outreach
Print Information At Your Fingertips
As part of our ongoing marketing initiatives, we continue to create informational pieces designed to highlight the business attributes of the City of Boca Raton. All of these items are available to you, our readers, and can be picked up at City Hall. Please contact us directly and we’ll make sure you get the information you need, while following CDC safety guidelines.
Entrepreneurial Resource Guide
Best Techie put together this local Entrepreneurial Resource Guide [r20.rs6.net]. It’s continuously being updated – be sure to check it out. If a valuable/local resource should be added, you can reach out to them directly on Twitter @BestTechie [r20.rs6.net].
Small Business Recovery Relief Grant Program Application Portal Is Open
For Boca Raton’s small businesses that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 emergency, the City has created a $500,000 Small Business Recovery Relief Program [r20.rs6.net]. The relief program will provide some eligible businesses within the City of Boca Raton with one-time grants of up to $5,000. The online application is available on the City’s website [r20.rs6.net]. Grants will be awarded to businesses on a first come-first eligible served basis. Businesses must complete an online application and submit additional required documents.
We were excited to showcase our beautiful – business savvy city at the tech and innovation conference at the Synapse Summit. We shared our city virtually through videos, marketing materials and print ads. Tech professionals from across the country attended this great event.
Boca Raton In The News
Refresh Miami [r20.rs6.net]reported the CEO of ZeroBounce [r20.rs6.net], one of the country’s fastest growing companies, had this to say about our business savvy city. “I recommend it 100% from a business perspective,” Tanase said of Boca Raton.
Bloomberg [r20.rs6.net] reported, real estate investment trust Colony Capital [r20.rs6.net] relocated its corporate headquarters from Los Angeles to Boca Raton.
Yahoo!News [r20.rs6.net] gave a “sneak peek” at what new businesses we can expect to see in Mizner Park in the near future.
BizJournals [r20.rs6.net] reported, the University Park student housing complex near Florida Atlantic University sold for $80 million. The price exceeded $500,000 a unit. The property last traded for $70 million in 2016.
Bloomberg [r20.rs6.net] reported, in these days of working from home, Florida’s low taxes, year-round warm weather, and emerald golf links are already luring some Wall Street people down from New York.
Law.com [r20.rs6.net] reported, the 8,595 square foot mixed-use building at 5401 N. Dixie Highway traded for $1.1 Million.
Ink World [r20.rs6.net] revealed Canon’s [r20.rs6.net] new gorgeous 127,000 square foot HQ in the Boca Raton Innovation Campus [r20.rs6.net]
Bloomberg [r20.rs6.net] reported AE Industrial Partners [r20.rs6.net] acquires tactical drone maker UAV Factory. The company has made dozens of acquisitions since 2015.
Cision PR Newswire [r20.rs6.net] reported the expansion of Round Table Wealth Management [r20.rs6.net] into Boca Raton.
CNBC [r20.rs6.net] reported, CELSIUS [r20.rs6.net] surged more than 1,000% in a year.
The Real Deal [r20.rs6.net] reported, private equity firm, AeroEquity Partners LLC [r20.rs6.net], a Delaware corporation linked to AE Industrial Partners LP, bought the property at 6700 Northwest Broken Sound Parkway for $6.3 Million.
The region might have a way to go but FAU Tech Runway’s [r20.rs6.net]success is highlighted in today’s South Florida Sun Sentinel [r20.rs6.net].
The Coastal Star [r20.rs6.net] had a great write up about our beautiful – business savvy city!
South Florida was the topic of discussion on NBC News [r20.rs6.net].
FAU Tech Runway [r20.rs6.net] gets some well deserved coverage on CBS 12 News [r20.rs6.net]. [r20.rs6.net]
WPTV [r20.rs6.net] gave The Socially Distanced Supper Club [r20.rs6.net] some well deserved attention as they continue to do great things throughout our commUNITY.
The Sun Sentinel [r20.rs6.net] reported that buyers are flocking back to condos, with a Boca Raton penthouse selling for $10 million.
Check out Avenue Magazine’s [r20.rs6.net] guide to Boca Raton.
Boca Raton gets a nice mention in the Financial Times [r20.rs6.net] – Florida’s feel good factor article.
Florida Atlantic University [r20.rs6.net] alum has a great write up in the The Wall Street Journal [r20.rs6.net].
Boca Raton gets a nice mention in Forbes [r20.rs6.net] magazine.
South Florida Business Journal [r20.rs6.net] reported, Boca Raton apartment complex sells for $81M. The price equated to $326,815 per door.
Palm Beach County Employment Resources
[r20.rs6.net] CareerSource of Palm Beach County [r20.rs6.net] CareerSource PBC/Facebook [r20.rs6.net]
Florida SBDC Network [r20.rs6.net] FloridaSBDC/Facebook [r20.rs6.net]
SCORE of South Palm Beach [r20.rs6.net] SCORESouthPalmBeach/Facebook [r20.rs6.net]
Want to know more about Boca Raton’s Business Community?
Check out our YouTube channel. Our commercials and short videos have been viewed over 67,000 times. If you have a great idea for a video or would like to see an interview with a local CEO, let us know and we’ll do our best to make it happen. [r20.rs6.net] [r20.rs6.net]
Economic Development Social Media If you would like to see what we’ve been up to, you can find us on the following social media platforms: Facebook: We have over 42,400+ followers! Have corporate news to share – contact us via Facebook Messenger.
Twitter: For the latest news on Boca’s Corporate Community, follow us on Twitter @BocaDev.
Instagram: Do you have corporate photos to share? Follow us @BocaEconomicDevelopment and tag us at #BusinessBoca.
YouTube: Have you seen our YouTube page? We already have over 67,000+ views. Check us out @City of Boca Raton – Office of Economic Development.
Published On: Wed, Mar 31st, 2021
Business | By Jess Del Vecchio