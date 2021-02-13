Rotary Club of Delray Beach and Adopt a Precinct Program

Left to right Past President Tom Coyne, Mr. Harvey Michelman, President Elect Mr. Steve English and President Ms. Judy Mollica

Delray Beach Rotary announces successful participation in “Adopt a Precinct “ program offered by Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections, Ms. Wendy Sartory Link

Boca Raton, FL – The Rotary Club of Delray Beach participated in the “Adopt a Precinct” program sponsored by the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections, Ms Wendy Sartory Link. Ten (10) members of our Club successfully volunteered to be Poll Workers at the Veteran’s Park voting Station on November 3rd along with members of Kiwanis.

Each participating organization “adopts” a precinct for the Election Cycle by recruiting and providing mem bers of their organization that are registered to vote

in Palm Beach County to serve as Poll Workers for each Election Day in 2020. The Supervisor of Elections (SOE) office will provide training, voting equipment, and all resources needed for a successful election.

“The Rotary Club of Delray Beach since 1948 has been serving the needs of our community through service and fund raising.”, advises our President, Ms. Judy Mol lica. Attend our ZOOM meetings every Tuesday at Noon to see us in action.