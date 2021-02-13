Published On: Fri, Feb 12th, 2021

Rotary Club of Delray Beach and Adopt a Precinct Program

Left to right Past President Tom Coyne, Mr. Harvey Michelman, President Elect Mr. Steve English and President Ms. Judy Mollica

Delray Beach Rotary announces successful participation in  “Adopt a Precinct “ program offered by Palm Beach County  Supervisor of Elections, Ms. Wendy Sartory Link  

Boca Raton, FL – The Rotary Club of Delray Beach participated in the “Adopt a Precinct” program  sponsored by the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections, Ms Wendy Sartory  Link. Ten (10) members of our Club successfully volunteered to be Poll Workers at  the Veteran’s Park voting Station on November 3rd along with members of Kiwanis.  

Each participating organization “adopts” a precinct for  the Election Cycle by recruiting and providing mem bers of their organization that are registered to vote  

in Palm Beach County to serve as Poll Workers for  each Election Day in 2020. The Supervisor of Elections  (SOE) office will provide training, voting equipment, and  all resources needed for a successful election. 

“The Rotary Club of Delray Beach since 1948 has been serving the needs of our  community through service and fund raising.”, advises our President, Ms. Judy Mol lica. Attend our ZOOM meetings every Tuesday at Noon to see us in action.  

Rotary is an organization of business and professional leaders united worldwide  who provide humanitarian service and help to build goodwill and peace in the  world. There are approximately 1.2 million Rotarians who are members of more  than 34,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries. For more information, visit  www.rotary.org.  

