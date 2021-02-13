Rotary Club of Delray Beach and Adopt a Precinct Program
Delray Beach Rotary announces successful participation in “Adopt a Precinct “ program offered by Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections, Ms. Wendy Sartory Link
Boca Raton, FL – The Rotary Club of Delray Beach participated in the “Adopt a Precinct” program sponsored by the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections, Ms Wendy Sartory Link. Ten (10) members of our Club successfully volunteered to be Poll Workers at the Veteran’s Park voting Station on November 3rd along with members of Kiwanis.
Each participating organization “adopts” a precinct for the Election Cycle by recruiting and providing mem bers of their organization that are registered to vote
in Palm Beach County to serve as Poll Workers for each Election Day in 2020. The Supervisor of Elections (SOE) office will provide training, voting equipment, and all resources needed for a successful election.
“The Rotary Club of Delray Beach since 1948 has been serving the needs of our community through service and fund raising.”, advises our President, Ms. Judy Mol lica. Attend our ZOOM meetings every Tuesday at Noon to see us in action.
Rotary is an organization of business and professional leaders united worldwide who provide humanitarian service and help to build goodwill and peace in the world. There are approximately 1.2 million Rotarians who are members of more than 34,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries. For more information, visit www.rotary.org.