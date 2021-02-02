BOCA RATON TECH TALKS

Boca Chamber Member Update

The Evolution of Tech & Innovation in Boca Raton

New Three-Part Virtual Series Debuts February 23

The new series will feature panel discussions exploring the rich history of how a resort community became a revolutionary tech incubator and what this means for the future of technology in Boca Raton. Each of the programs can be viewed on BRiC’s channels on YouTube and/or Facebook.

Tuesday, February 23 at Noon

The Early Years: Technology of Radar, IBM, Boca Raton and the First PC (1940s-1981)

Panelists include historian/author Sally Ling and Dr. Dave Bradley, one of 12 engineers who worked on the original IBM PC. Moderated by Susan Gillis of the Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum.

Tuesday, March 2 at Noon

Boca Raton as Silicon Beach (1980s-2000s)

Panelists include Harald Braun from Siemans, Pedro del Sol from Sensormatic, and Scott Adams of STRAX Intelligence Group. Moderated by Pete Martinez, a former IBMer and medical tech consultant.

Tuesday, March 9 at Noon

Today’s Technology Scene & Expectations for the Future

Panelists include Dan Cane of Modernizing Medicine, Andrew Duffell from FAUs Research Park, and Angelo Bianco with Crocker Partners. Moderated by Jessica del Vecchio, Manager of Economic Development for the City of Boca Raton.

Boca Tech Talks are generously underwritten by the Florida Department of State Division of Cultural Affairs, Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners, Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, Discover the Palm Beaches, and Crocker Partners.