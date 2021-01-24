How Has the Rookie Class of the NBA Done So Far This Year?

The current NBA season is still relatively young. At the same time, it is never too early to take a look at how the younger class is doing so far. This year’s rookie class was one of the most exciting and recent memories. Anthony Edwards was the top player taken by the Minnesota Timberwolves. James Wiseman, a towering center out of Memphis, was selected second overall and went to the Golden State Warriors. Lamelo ball went third to the Charlotte Hornets. Now that most teams have had a week or two to play, it is time to take a closer look at how the NBA rookie class has done so far this year. What do the early returns show?

Anthony Edwards Is Playing Well for the Wolves

First, it is important to focus on the first overall pick. The Minnesota Timberwolves are not going anywhere anytime soon. They are led by Karl Anthony Towns, who is one of the best players in the NBA; however, he has largely been a one-man show and he has been impacted by injuries and illnesses during recent months. Anthony Edwards has been expected to produce and he has largely done well. At the same time, being the first pick in the NBA draft is not immediately indicate that you are one of the best players in the entire NBA. He still has quite a bit of work to do and it will be interesting to see how he responds to coaching in Minnesota.

James Wiseman Has Pieces Around Him in Golden State

Arguably, James Wiseman ended up in the best situation. The Golden State Warriors had an immediate need at Center. There are also plenty of pieces around him in Golden State. Overall, James Wiseman has messed relatively well. It is clear that he still needs to add on a little bit of weight in order to compete with some of the bigger bodies underneath. It is helpful to have a consistent outside shooting threat such as Stephen Curry to loosen up the interior. This provides James Wiseman with more room to operate. Missing Klay Thompson certainly hurts; however, James Wiseman is arguably doing very well with a limited roster in Golden State.

Lamelo Ball Is Still Coming Off of the Bench for Charlotte

Finally, Lamelo Ball went third to the Charlotte Hornets. Overall, he has played well. His shooting is inconsistent; however, it is clear that he is already one of the best passers in the NBA. The Charlotte Hornets are continuing to struggle and it can be frustrating to see Lamelo Ball spending so much time sitting next to the scoring table; however, it is clear that he has a bright future in the NBA. Even though fans would like to see him starting immediately, he is going to be in the starting lineup sooner rather than later. It will be interesting to see how far he can carry the Charlotte Hornets, which feature one of the youngest rosters in the NBA.

The NBA Rookie Class Is Delivering So Far

Right now, it is clear that the rookie class of the NBA is delivering. There were several prospects at the top of the draft that were heralded far above everyone else. It is clear that they are playing well so far even if they have a lot of room to grow. It will be exciting to track the progress of these young prospects as the rest of the NBA season unfolds this year. With a unique situation, they have handled everything with aplomb.