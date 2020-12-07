UCF Set to Play in 2020 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Chamber Member Update

BOCA RATON, FL. – UCF from the American Athletic Conference has accepted an invitation to play in the Seventh Annual RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl. The game will be played on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m. ET, at FAU Stadium. It will air on ESPN and ESPN Radio, as well as locally on ESPN 106.3 FM.

“We are thrilled to extend an invitation to UCF to play in the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl,” said executive director Doug Mosley. “The Knights are an exciting team, featuring one of the top offenses in the nation. They’ve had a great season and we’re looking forward to announcing an equally compelling opponent for them soon.”

UCF is 6-3 and completed their regular season schedule on Nov. 27 with a victory against USF in their I-4 rivalry game. The Knights were ranked as high as 11th in the nation earlier in the season although they are currently unranked. They are ninth in the nation in scoring offense at 44.3 points per game and sophomore quarterback Dillon Gabriel led the nation in passing yards with 3,353.

The Knights’ opponent will be announced at a later date and will likely be a team from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Tickets to the bowl game are not currently on sale to the public. Pandemic protocols will be in place and any tickets that may be made available will be very limited.

The RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl debuted in 2014 and has been well received in the community through its first six years. It has twice held the distinction of matching up two conference champions – Marshall University vs. Northern Illinois University (2014), and UAB vs. Northern Illinois (2018). In all, six conference champions and another three conference division champions have played in the game. Among the bowl’s alumni who have moved on to the NFL are current Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (FAU, 2017) and Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott (Memphis, 2016).

ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of 35 collegiate sporting events nationwide. The roster includes four early-season college football games, 17 college bowl games, 11 college basketball events, a college softball event and two college award shows, which accounts for approximately 400 hours of live programming, reaches nearly 64 million viewers and attracts over 800,000 attendees each year. With satellite office in more than 10 markets across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conference, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.