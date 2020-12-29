Largest Mobility Equipment Showroom Opens in Boca Raton FL

Boca Chamber Member Update

Mobility City of Boca Raton opened its newest location this month in the Shoppes of Blue Lakes, and you’re invited to stop in and meet the owners! The opening of this new flagship store marks the 34th Mobility City location in the US serving the public with mobility equipment repairs, rentals, and sales. Mobility City is the nation’s largest chain of mobility scooter, wheelchair, and hospital bed maintenance companies. Corporate headquarters are side by side with the showroom.

“We are celebrating this occasion with a unique opportunity for Palm Beach and Broward County clients to receive Free Walker Skis for Life. All you have to do in bring in your walker and register. In addition we are offering savings on select recliner lift out chairs, mobility scooters, rollator walkers, and hospital beds. ” Said Vinny Baratta, COO.

“Vinny and I are Boca Raton residents and have been planning our new Showroom to serve the local clientele for several months. Our Grand Opening promotion extends through January so that our friends and neighbors can experience firsthand, the personal attention our trained staff offers all mobility impaired clients.” Said Diane Baratta, President.

The new showroom is open Monday to Friday from 9 am until 5 pm, and from 10 am until 2 pm on Saturdays.

About Mobility City

Mobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of Mobility City locations in 34 of the top MSA’s in the US.

One hundred percent woman owned, Mobility City uniquely offers repair, rental and sale services for mobility products including stair lifts, hospital beds, lift out chairs, wheelchairs, power chairs, and mobility scooters.

With over 38 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry, the company’s Technicians are experts at delivering services on-site from mobile workshop on wheels. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.

Mobility City headquarters are located at 1400 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit www.mobilitycity.com. Customers can also connect with Mobility City at https://www.facebook.com/MobilityCity/ or on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/mobility-city-holdings-inc