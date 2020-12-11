Boca Beat: 12/11
- With just a few days left to file the necessary paperwork to run for office in the March 9 Boca Raton municipal election, it appears voters may be called upon to decide a single contest. At press time, City Clerk Susan Saxton reported that three people have signed on to run for the post held for nearly six years by Jeremy Rodgers. Seat C hopefuls include Constance Scott, Yvette Drucker and Bernard Korn. As the week ended, only one person had filed to run for Seat D on the Boca Council – incumbent Monica Mayotte, who is finishing her first term on the city’s legislative panel.
- Board-certified breast surgical oncologist Hilary Shapiro Wright, D.O., joins Christine E. Lynn Women’s Health & Wellness Institute and Eugene M. & Christine E. Lynn Cancer Institute, a part of Baptist Health South Florida. Dr. Shapiro-Wright specializes in breast cancer surgery, high-risk breast pathology, benign breast disease, oncoplastic surgery and hidden scar surgery.
- The Junior League of Boca Raton hosted a virtual event “Honoring the History of Women Volunteers” which celebrated the past 685 nominees of Women Volunteer of the Year. This follows the 33rd Women Volunteer of the Year raised over $160,000 and donated 40,000 diapers to the Diaper Bank.
- The Boca Raton City Council Tuesday selected an artist to paint a mural on the front doors of the Count de Hoernle Amphitheater at the north end of Mizner Park.
- A public hearing scheduled for Tuesday night on a plan to transfer about 15 acres of city-owned land to the Palm Beach County School Board for construction of a new elementary school has been postponed until Jan. 12.
- Vibrant social relationships are a critical component of healthy aging. Strong relationships provide emotional support and well-being, promote brain health, and can even slow the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. However, the aging process can create challenges for older adults in their social interactions, leading to unbalanced interactions and potentially a withdrawal from cognitive and social activities with others. Social isolation in older adults has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Ray Coulter, a Palm Beach State College alumnus and facilities manager at the Palm Beach State College Boca Raton campus, will take the helm Jan. 1 as president of the 6,400-member Association of Florida Colleges.
- The Florida Redevelopment Association (FRA) recognized the Boca Raton Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA)/Downtown Boca with a 2020 Roy F. Kenzie Award for its Sanborn Square Community Engagement & Placemaking project.
- Florida Atlantic University officially announced today that it has received its largest gift in school history – a $20 million gift from benefactors Kurt and Marilyn Wallach. This transformational gift will create the Kurt and Marilyn Wallach Institute for Holocaust and Jewish Studies housed in FAU’s Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters.
- With COVID-19 cases reaching record breaking highs across the country daily, Boca Raton can expect to feel the ramifications of this resurgence of infections. The City of Boca Raton has decided to cancel all annual holiday events including the Holiday Tree Lighting at Mizner Park, the 50th Annual Holiday Street Parade, and the 44th Annual Holiday Boat Parade.
- REI, a sporting goods store based out of Seattle has just moved into the Uptown Boca Complex, which is set to be the largest mixed-use complex being built this year in Palm Beach County.
- Peter Mayer’s bike wasn’t the only thing that got him through a 200-mile ride from Boca Raton to Key West in under 24 hours. The 23-year-old Boca resident used deter- mination and passion to make what began as a joke among friends, into a meaningful challenge.
