Introduction

The everyday stresses of life can get you down, and a popular and effective way of boosting your mood can be a spa treatment.

Whether it be a facial, manicure, pedicure, or even a quality bathing product, being pampered can do wonders for your mind and your body.

Below we’ve written about some of the most popular spa treatments currently available, so without further ado, let’s take a look!

Express Facial

Facials are an excellent way to boost your confidence and to relax, but not everybody has over an hour to spare. Thankfully, express facials typically last 30 to 40 minutes, which is a lot more convenient than the lengthier facial treatments available.

The Express Facial is also perfect for hormone-prone skin – whether you’re a teenager, or just want a soothing facial to minimize redness and promote smoothness, the Express Facial may be perfect for you.

The first step is a quick consultation, which will consist of a skin analysis with your esthetician. This is your chance to tell your esthetician any skin concerns – from acne to dry skin or oversized pores, there’ll be a facial that will help relieve your skin concerns.

Your esthetician will then cleanse and exfoliate your skin, leaving it ready for the mask application. The products used will depend on your skin type, but you can be assured that your skin will feel better after the mask.

Express Manicure

Many people can underestimate the power of a manicure. Not only are they essential for maintaining healthy nails, cuticles, and skin, but they are also great for clearing your mind.

Your nails are one of the things that people notice first – your nails reflect your overall presentation, so if your nails aren’t well-groomed, people may assume that the rest of you isn’t well-groomed either.

The whole pampering process of getting a manicure can help you to relax, de-stress, and clear your head of any racing thoughts. The whole experience should be calming – just because it’s an express manicure, it doesn’t mean you won’t receive the full benefits!

An express manicure is a good opportunity to experiment with different colors and styles or try out recommendations from your manicurist. Your nails can express your personality, and the colors can be changed to match the season.

Whether you want bright, funky colors, or a more deep and moody style, your manicurist should be able to match whatever look you’re after – so why not book yourself in for an express manicure today?

Express Mani-Pedi

If you want your hands and feet feeling clean, fresh, and presentable, then it may be worth getting an Express Mani-Pedi.

Firstly, your nail specialist will cut, file, and shape your fingernails while making sure you’re relaxed and calm. Once your cuticles have been pushed back and tidied up, you’ll receive a calming hand massage to relieve any aches, pains, or tension.

You’ll then get to choose what color or pattern you want on your nails – whether it be small imitation jewels, glitter, or studs – you’re sure to find something that expresses your personality perfectly.

Then it’s time for the pedicure. The word itself originates from the Latin word ‘pedis, which means ‘of the foot’. Feet can often be neglected, resulting in dead skin, overgrown nails, and an untidy look.

This cosmetic foot treatment will leave your feet feeling fresh and ready to face whatever tasks are coming your way. Just like with a manicure, your cuticles will be cut and tidied, and your nails will be shaped.

Finally, your toenails will be painted. You can either choose a color or ask your pedicurist to recommend a color or style for you.

Black Lava Shower Gel

Having a shower can make you feel clean, but your pores can get left behind if you don’t use the right products.

Using Black Lava Shower Gel will work wonders when it comes to deep pore cleanses – the combination of saliva, magnesium, calcium, titanium, and sodium not only clean your pores but leave your skin feeling super soft and hydrated. These minerals are essential for healthy skin, and not all shower gels or body washes include these ingredients.

One of the key ingredients in this quality gel is the Lava Powder. This natural source of sulfur has anti-yeast and ant-viral properties, as well as anti-bacterial. You’ll also be glad to know that this ingredient works wonders in slowing down the aging of skin thanks to the minerals and amino acids.

Just like with any body wash or shower gel, apply the Black Lava Shower Gel to wet skin in light massaging motions, and then rinse it off with warm water. This shower gel works best if you follow up with a lotion or a moisturizer to lock in the healthy ingredients.

It’s best to avoid contact with eyes – so if this occurs, simply rinse your eyes with lukewarm water.

Conclusion

