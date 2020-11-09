Chamber Member Update

CLARKE WINS THE 2020 TIMBERTECH CHAMPIONSHIP IN BOCA RATON

Darren Clarke birdied the 18th hole Sunday to win the TimberTech Championship at Broken Sound Club for his first victory since the 2011 British Open.

Clarke took advantage of rare mistakes by defending champion Bernhard Langer with a 4-under 68 on The Old Course to finish at 17-under 199. Clarke won in his 40th start on the PGA Tour Champions, fueled by a second-round 62.

“I’ve had a lot of opportunities the last few years, so it’s great to finally win one,” Clarke said. “I wouldn’t be working this hard if I didn’t think I could still win.” Clarke said he didn’t know where he stood on the par-5 closing hole, where he made eagle Saturday. Clarke found the fairway Sunday and hit a 6-iron from 193 yards to 40 feet. He lagged his eagle putt to a foot and pumped his first after tapping in. “I did what I had to do to win,” said Clarke, who earned $300,000.



Langer was trying to win the TimberTech Championship for the third time and was leading by a shot at 17-under after 14 holes. But after not making a bogey in his first 50 holes this week, he made two in his next three holes.

Langer (67) hit it in the water at the difficult 15th hole after an errant drive – he had to get up-and-down from the fairway to save bogey – and he missed a short par putt at the 17th. Langer birdied the 18th to finish at 16-under and force Clarke to birdie the par-5 18th to win. “I could feel something wasn’t right with my swing and it showed up over and over,” said Langer, who finished tied for second with Jim Furyk (68). “I hit probably six or seven tee shots just way right and that’s going to bite you sooner or later and it did on 15. You can’t hit it right on 15.”

Clarke’s chances of victory were dimmed when he double-bogeyed the ninth hole to fall two behind, but he birdied the next two holes to stay in contention. Furyk was trying to win his third PGA Tour Champions event in his fifth start. Miguel Angel Jimenez (66) was fourth. First-round leader John Daly (71-208), who is battling bladder cancer, finished tied for 26th.

FINAL ROUND SCORES

Click here for Final Round Scores

Sunday, November 1

Darren Clarke -17

Bernhard Langer -16

Jim Furyk -16

Saturday, October 31

Darren Clarke -13

Robert Karlsson -13

Bernhard Langer -11

Friday, October 30

Duffy Waldorf -7

Scott Parel -7

Bernhard Langer -7

John Daly -8

Jim Furyk -8