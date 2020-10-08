Owners of Boca Raton Resort & Club Announce Donation of Boca Country Club to the City

MSD Partners and Northview Hotel Group, owners of the Boca Raton Resort & Club, have announced plans to donate the 130-acre Boca Country Club to the City of Boca Raton. As a result of this donation, the Boca Country Club, which includes an 18-hole championship golf course, tennis courts, a clubhouse and pool, is proposed to become a publicly owned and operated facility in October 2021.

As part of their purchase of Boca Raton Resort & Club in June 2019, MSD Partners and Northview Hotel Group acquired Boca Country Club, located on Congress Avenue north of Clint Moore Road in the northwestern part of Boca Raton, seven miles from the Resort and Club property. MSD Partners and Northview Hotel Group recently announced plans to invest $150 million to transform and update the core property. The idea to donate Boca Country Club developed when the Resort and Club’s ownership group learned of the City’s interest in providing world-class golf to its residents.

“As we imagine The Boca Raton Resort & Club’s next century and look to elevate every experience for members and guests, we are focused on our core 200-acre harborside and beachside properties,” said Coburn Packard, partner and co-head of real estate at MSD Partners. “The Boca Country Club is an excellent facility, but as a private club, it has been underutilized for well over a decade. We will be pleased to see it achieve its full potential while supporting the greater Boca Raton community.”

As envisioned, the facility will be conveyed to the City in October 2020, although Boca Raton Resort & Club will continue its operation as a private club through September 30, 2021. During this time, the City will refine its management and operating plans.

“This incredible opportunity will enable us to deliver world-class recreation to more residents, including championship golf on a beautiful course,” said Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer. “We are grateful for the extraordinary generosity of community-minded corporate partners like Northview Hotel Group and MSD Partners. This donation will allow us to expand our outstanding array of year-round leisure activities and will improve the future of recreation in Boca Raton.”

Beginning on October 1, 2021, Boca Country Club will be available to all Boca Raton city residents and visitors, as well as Boca Golf and Tennis residents and Boca Raton Resort & Club’s members.