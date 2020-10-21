Early NFL Headlines at the Midway Point

With the midway point of the NFL season coming up quickly, it is a good time to take a look at some of the major headlines. Of course, it is impossible to start any discussion about the NFL without first taking a look at the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. They were many people who were surprised at the NFL season decided to start at its original time. There were several baseball teams, such as the Cardinals, that really struggled to contain the virus. With the NFL being a contact sport, the expectations are not very high for the season.

At the same time, the NFL has done reasonably well controlling the virus so far. Sure, the Tennessee Titans made a lot of headlines with numerous positive cases and rumors of issues related to violations of regulations; however, aside from a few games having to be moved around, the NFL has done relatively well.

Numerous Undefeated Teams Remain

When taking a look at sports picks, it is important to take a look at the fact that there are still numerous undefeated teams that remain in the NFL. For example, the Tennessee Titans, who made headlines for their viral violations, remain undefeated. Therefore, they look like one of the top teams to beat. The reality is that Derrick Henry has been an absolute force and has carried that team to this point. In addition, the Pittsburgh Steelers also look incredibly strong. They are undefeated, recently trouncing the Cleveland Browns. Finally, in the NFC, it is the Seahawks depth either way, with Russell Wilson looking like a possible MVP candidate.

There Are Bad Teams, and Then There Are the Jets

On the other hand, there are numerous bad teams as well. It is easy to lump the entire NFC East into this discussion, as they are going to set a record for the worst division in football history. It is possible someone might win that division with only 6 wins. At the same time, nobody can truly compare to the New York Jets.

There are bad teams, and then there are the New York Jets. They have been outscored by more than a hundred points after only six games. The second-worst team in the NFL has been outscored by only half as many points. They ranked at the bottom, or second worst, on both offense and defense. They have also committed the second-most penalties in the NFL up until this point. It is impossible to overstate just how bad the New York Jets are.

At the same time, the glimmer of hope for New York Jets fans at that they might get Trevor Lawrence, the standout of Clemson. At the same time, it is possible he could pull and Eli Manning and refused to play for the Jets. It is also possible he might decide to stay in school. The Jets are an absolute disgrace to the NFL right now.

Second Half Predictions

With the second half of the NFL on the horizon, there are many people who are wondering what is going to happen. One bold prediction is that the Super Bowl might have to be pushed back. There is only one off-week built into the NFL schedule. As teams continue to push games back, they are not going to have a lot of flexibility. If they want every team to play the same number of games, they might be forced to push back the Super Bowl. Given the limited amount of travelers, it doesn’t seem like hotels are going to be an issue this year.