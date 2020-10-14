Boca Raton residents charged in telemedicine scheme

Ten Florida residents, including 4 who reside in Boca Raton, and 1 Boston resident, formerly of Pompano Beach, have been charged by federal prosecutors in part of a nationwide effort to combat telemedicine fraud.

They are charged with “unjustly enriching themselves…and causing the submission of fraudulent and invalid prescriptions for compounded medications that were not medically needed,” according to the press release by the Department of Justice Office for the district of Southern Florida. Several of the defendants are also facing charges of money laundering.

The defendants had their initial court appearances on Oct. 7, with those residing in Florida appearing in Fort Lauderdale.