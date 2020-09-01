TEMPLE BETH EL OF BOCA RATON VIRTUAL HIGH HOLY DAYS SERVICES AVAILABLE TO ALL

Chamber Member Update

Boca Raton, FL (September 1, 2020) Temple Beth El of Boca Raton welcomes our congregation and the Jewish community to participate in High Holy Days 2020/5781 services virtually this year. With this High Holy Day season being unique due to the global pandemic, the temple has stepped up and created an engaging virtual experience to offer everyone both pre-holiday and High Holy Day services and programming via their Website Livestream, Facebook page or YouTube Channel.

High Holy Day services will be free for members of our congregation and most services will also be free for the community, including our Congregational Rosh HaShanah and Yom Kippur, Kol Nidre, Yizkor, Family Participation and energetic and fun Young Families services. A complete downloadable schedule is available online now for those, and all Temple Beth El High Holy Day services and programs.

There will also be a selection of enriching and educational Pre-High Holy Day programming during the month of Elul, which precedes the High Holy Days. This month is used to remind us of the liturgical season, and to help us prepare ourselves and our souls for the upcoming Holy Days. There will be virtual Meditation, a three-part series with Rabbi Daniel Levin to explore the deeper messages and meanings found in High Holy Day Torah portions, an educational “Lunch and Learn” regarding sacred space, a High Holy Day “Cantor in the Kitch” cooking class and more.

Additionally, a section is devoted to offering a variety of High Holy day resources to further enhance the at-home experience, including access to Machzors and Rosh HaShanah dinner and Yom Kippur Break-the-Fast contact-free pick-up catering options.

In order for Temple Beth El to provide all of these virtual services, they ask that those who can, please support them during this challenging time and consider a generous donation to the Annual Appeal “Chai-Line to Healing”. You may also honor or remember your loves ones in their digital Tribute Journal.

For those interested in the benefits of membership to Temple Beth El, please contact Elinor Josephson, Director of Engagement and Programming at [email protected] or call her at 561-391-8900.

Temple Beth El looks forward to welcoming in the New Year with all who wish to join us, both locally and around the world, via their online High Holy Day services. It is suggested that visitors check back to the site frequently for any pertinent updates. For more information visit our website or call 561-391-8900.