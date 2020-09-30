Pros and Cons Of A Casting Rod

If you’re wrestling with the decision of choosing the right fishing rod, you’re not alone. Figuring out which fishing rod to take with you on your upcoming trip may be difficult. Even if you are new to fishing, you might run into the same problem.

Whether it’s a casting rod vs. spinning rod, it’s important to know what the differences are between the two. We’ll cover what a casting rod is and what the pros and cons are shortly. A casting rod has its advantages, but it comes with its own disadvantages as well.

If you are looking for the closest thing to what the pro anglers use out on the water, a casting rod might be exactly what you need. You’ll actually be more apt to grab one for yourself after reading through this quick guide. Enough talking, let’s get right to it.

What Is A Casting Rod?

A casting rod can have one of two reels. The first one being a spinning reel while the other is a baitcast reel. For the sake of argument, we’re going to focus more on baitcast reels.

But to be fair, spinning reels are great whenever you want to do some topwater fishing and catch some lighter weight fish. However, a baitcast will be more apt to handle fish that are weighing in at 10 pounds or greater. The key word for casting rods is durability.

Casting rods have the ability to handle heavier lines. And they are better used with lines that have materials that promote better grip. Not only will it be suitable for freshwater fish, but saltwater anglers will have no other choice but to use a casting rod since the fish are bigger and heavier in weight.

As far as casting goes, a casting rod is one of the most versatile. You can cast with live bait, lures, and everything in between. Especially if the lures or bait are heavier compared to what is tied to the other end of a spinning rod.

Pros Of A Casting Rod

You can cast further: If you are looking to long, you will with a casting rod. Once you get the hang of using it, you might be able to go the distance even longer. Plus, you can get a good deal of accuracy with your casting. Just find a spot where you want your bait to land, aim, and cast. Chances are, you’ll hit exactly where you want to be.

You can use plenty of gear: Lures, bait, and so much more. Whether it’s light in weight or a bit heavier, you’re definitely going to use a rod that is compatible with so many types of bait. The question is: what kind of fish do you plan on catching? It seems like the sky’s the limit with a casting rod.

The best in durability: If you want something that’s tough enough to put up a fight, there is no denying what a casting rod can do. These rods are really hard to break. If you want something that will go into a fight with a heavier fish, this is the rod you want.

Cons Of A Casting Rod

May be pricey: One major con is that casting rods tend to be pricey (along with the compatible gear). This is understandable considering that it’s way more durable and can put up much of a fight against heavier fish compared to spinner rods.

Lures may sink crooked: Unlike lures that sink straighter with spinner reels, casting rods will cause them to sway back and forth. So it may scare off some fish at the start. Of course, if you are fishing in choppy conditions it will make the movements a bit more erratic.

Final Thoughts

If you are looking for something that will be great for both freshwater and saltwater fishing, the casting rod is the undisputed champion. You’ll definitely have a lot of fun catching some big boys with this kind of rod. It’s designed to be durable, can cast out pretty far, and is compatible with most gear setups.