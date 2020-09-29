Office Depot Named 2020 Outstanding Partner by Consortium of Florida Education Foundations

Chamber Member Update

Florida’s local education foundations foster deep public/private-sector partnerships to innovate learning and power student potential in nearly every county-wide school district throughout the state. Countless partners are involved each year and the Consortium of Florida Education Foundations (Consortium) Annual Partnership Celebration provides an opportunity to recognize top outstanding statewide partners in both the public sector and private sector. This year’s honorees were recognized September 24 in a virtual event.

Boca Raton-based Office Depot was selected as this year’s honoree from the private sector for their strong support of students and teachers through the education foundations in Broward and Palm Beach school districts and growing engagement statewide. Their Start Proud!® community investment program helps thousands of students get equipped and excited for each new school year during celebratory backpack distribution events.

For more on how Office Depot supports local communities year-round, visit www.depotdifference.com.