NCCI Raised More Than $9,000 for Lynn Cancer Institute’s Run for the Ribbons

Chamber Member Update

More than 35 NCCI employees, friends and family laced up their running shoes to “Run for the Ribbons,” an annual 5K run and 1 Mile walk dedicated to raising money for Lynn Cancer Institute at Boca Raton Regional Hospital. This year’s event – the 9th Annual – was virtual, with participants completing the run/walk in a location of their choice. NCCI and employees donated more than $9,000 through matching corporate and employee donations.

