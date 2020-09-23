Can You Get Paralyzed From Whiplash?

Whiplash occurs when the head whips violently back and forth. This movement puts extreme stress on the tissues that make up the neck. This type of injury is common in auto and sports accidents, and it can cause long-term pain to victims if left untreated. If you’ve recently gotten a case of whiplash, you might be wondering if whiplash also leads to paralysis.

What is Paralysis?

Paralysis is the loss of control of the muscles in part of the body, but this can take many forms. Car accidents are a leading cause of paralysis, but it can also be caused by sports injuries or illnesses. Paralysis can be temporary or permanent depending on how serious the injury is, and may even begin to affect the vital organs in serious cases. Paralysis can affect just one part of the body, similar parts on both sides of the body, or it can even affect the entire body.

While many people think of paralysis as a total loss of motion in a muscle, it can also take the form of uncontrollable spasms or general muscle weakness. The lack of control lies at the heart of paralysis, not a total loss of function of the muscles that are affected.

Signs of Paralysis

There are some common signs of paralysis that you should watch for after an accident:

Numbness

Tingling pain

Twitching muscles or spasms

Loss of motion

Some of the symptoms of paralysis are similar to those of whiplash, which can make it difficult for someone to detect it on their own. You might be suffering from symptoms that mimic paralysis but which will clear up on their own. However, you might also have a case of paralysis in addition to your whiplash.

Should I Worry About Paralysis If I Have Whiplash?

Whiplash is a condition that affects the muscles and tendons within the neck, not the skeletal or nervous systems. Whiplash alone cannot lead to paralysis, though an injury that does cause paralysis can happen to a person at the same time they get whiplash. A medical professional can order several different tests to determine if there has been damage to the neck that could cause paralysis.

Long-Term Damage from Whiplash

Untreated whiplash can leave victims often in pain with few ways to prove it. They may also face social strains as others doubt their condition. However, whiplash alone won’t cause paralysis, even if left untreated over the long-term. If you have an untreated spinal injury following an accident that gave you whiplash, it’s possible that you could face paralysis.

What Should I Do if I Think I Have Paralysis?

If you think you have paralysis, it’s important to seek medical attention immediately. Only a doctor can diagnose you with paralysis. If you are found to have paralysis, a doctor can help you recover if it is temporary, or prevent it from causing further damage to your body if it is permanent. You may also want to get a lawyer to recover damages from your paralysis, which can reduce the amount of money you make over the course of your life.

While whiplash alone cannot lead to paralysis, it’s still a serious condition that needs medical care. You may also be qualified to collect damages to pay for your medical care, lost wages, and pain and suffering. Even if you believe your whiplash injury is not serious at first, any injury has the potential to worsen in the days and weeks after an accident. You can speak to a lawyer to take steps to prepare for any situation by clicking on this link.

\