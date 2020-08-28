Palm Beach County August 28 COVID-19 Update

As the month of August comes to an end, COVID-19 cases are still increasing, but at a decreased rate. There are 615,806 total cases in the state with 41,558 coming from Palm Beach County.

Despite this, there is expected to be another wave of cases due to schools reopening around the state. According to the Palm Beach Post, 534 school district employees have tested positive for COVID-19, despite working remotely. This is about 2% of all their employees.

Palm Beach County’s classrooms remain closed, but when a student is suspected to be infected, the school will notify parents. They will only share the student’s grade level, not their age or classroom, to protect privacy.

The death toll in Florida has reached 10,868 with 1,099 in Palm Beach County, according to the Florida Department of Health.

There have been a total of 4,535,184 residents in Florida tested for COVID-19.