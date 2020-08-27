NBA, NFL, Out of Bounds and Hot Take, August 27th, Time Out.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gasuipdrmo&feature=youtu.be

NBA Playoffs, NFL News, Out of Bounds (Greatest WWE Wrestler) and Hot Take.

Join Trey and Noah every Thursday as they talks about sports, pop culture, and entertainment in Timeout! Timeout takes a look at the world of sports and entertainment in a unique way, make sure to join us every single Thursday!

Follow the main news of the day at www.bocaratontribune.com/ and subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/BocaRatonNewsTV