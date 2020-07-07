Published On: Tue, Jul 7th, 2020

Webinars will encourage international trade and investments in the US

The Oxford Group, the largest Brazilian consulting firm in the US, with 47 years of expertise in opening  market for the establishment of Latin American companies in the US, is hosting a series of webinars with partnerships of INVESTSP and FACESP focusing on the development of international trade and investments from Brazil to the US.

The Group has made a distinguished partnership with two of the largest government entities in Brazil when it comes to international trade and investment. FACESP, the Federal Commercial Association of the State of Sao Paulo, that brings more than 400 city associations within the state. And INVESTSP , the largest social organization linked to the Department of Finance and Planning of the State of Sao Paulo and executes a management contract with the Secretariat of Economic Development. Its mission is to develop the promotion of investments, increased exports, incentives to innovation and improvement of the business environment.

The Oxofrd Group will host all 6 webinars for 100 participants each with the goal of expanding awarness of the brazilian executive and exporter about the US, its economic and political reality and how it can be useful to entrepreneurs and companies in São Paulo to use this country to export, internationalize or diversify their investments.

The content transmitted in these webinars will be extremely useful and fully institutional without the sale of products and services.

The events will be free, transmitted by Zoom with limited spots available

Farid (left) FACESP Vice President; Carlo Barbieri (center) Oxford Group’s CEO; Torquato Jardim (right) INVESTSP Vice President and former Brazil’s Justice Minister

Dates and themes below

07/16, 5pm – American Economy: What will be after the pandemic and how to benefit from the world’s largest economy

07/23, 5pm – Real Estate Market/ Financial Investments in the USA

07/30, 5pm – Export to the USA: Most Viable Markets, Economy, Business Processes, Preparation and Caution, How to Enter the Market

08/6, 5pm – Opportunities Framework; how to get resources to develop your business in the U.S.

08/13, 5pm – What changes in Immigration to the USA – possibilities and difficulties

About the Author

- My name is Carlo Barbieri, an entrepreneur, civic activist and a leader of many organizations associated with Brazil. A native of Brazil myself, I am currently the CEO of Oxford Group, a firm composed of many international consulting and trading companies. I am also a founding member of the Brazilian Business Group and founding member and Past President of the Brazil Club. In addition, I serve as a Board member of the Deerfield Chamber of Commerce. I have served as a member of the Florida Chamber of Commerce and the Florida Brazil Partnership. Past President of the Rotary Club – Boca Raton West for the 2014-2015 term, I have also been Vice President and Professor of 2Grow – Human Development. An Ambassador of Barry University in Brazil, I am the former President of the Black Fire Bull Steak House. I have also presided over a number of organizations such as the Brazilian Association of Trading Companies (ABECE), Brazil-China Chamber of Commerce in São Paulo, Brazil-Australia Chamber of Commerce, Brazil-Dominican Republican Chamber of Commerce; director of the Trade Center of the State of São Paulo, Brazilian Association of Freight Forwarders and Brazilian Association of Banks. I was also a local Council member for the Consulate General of Brazil in Miami, for the 2013-2017 term.

