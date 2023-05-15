California, known failure announced

California, known for being one of the most liberal states in the United States, is currently facing a series of problems that call into question its future and its role as a national leader. Below are some issues contributing to California’s decline, looking at the impacts of California and its policies in areas such as the economy, immigration, and the environment.

Tax and regulatory policies

California has one of the highest tax burdens in the country, with a top state income tax rate of 13.3 percent, the highest of any state. In addition, the sales tax in California is 7.25%, one of the highest in the country. These tax policies, along with a complex regulatory environment, discourage investment and job creation, leading many entrepreneurs to seek out states with more business-friendly policies.

Housing crisis

California has one of the highest housing costs in the U.S. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is about $2,500 a month, far above the national average of $1,200. This state also has the largest homeless population in the country, with about 151,000 homeless people in 2021. Restrictive zoning policies and the bureaucracy involved in construction contribute to this crisis.

Illegal immigration

As a sanctuary state, California has a significant number of illegal immigrants, estimated at 2.2 million. This puts additional pressure on the state’s public services such as health, education and social care. By comparison, states like Florida have stricter immigration policies and a significantly smaller population of illegal immigrants.

Environmental and energy policies

California’s environmental policies, while well-intentioned, often result in significant costs and inconveniences. For example, the state’s reliance on renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, has led to high energy costs and frequent blackouts. In addition, California’s stringent emissions standards can increase costs for consumers and make it harder for businesses to operate in industries such as manufacturing and transportation.

Collective Insecurity

Crime in California has grown alarmingly in recent years. The policy of non-punishment for thefts less than $900.00 stimulated looting in stores which led to the closure of several chain stores and further increased unemployment. A judiciary and in particular a prosecutor’s office lenient with criminals, in addition to the “before police” policy, with persecution of representatives of the law, has left citizens frightened, in particular those of the middle class, who feel insecure and have no one to turn to

Education

Having been the paradigm of excellence in education, it is losing space in this field with the exception of the still resistant area of technology. Today Florida leads the national ranks in basic and college education. The loss of power of parents in the education of their children, which is being conducted by teachers with ideology and a vision of different values with regard to the family, economic and moral system has made parents seek to react and not being able to seek other states to live and enroll their children

Conclusion

As California struggles to cope with these challenges, Florida emerges as an attractive alternative for many. With a significantly lower tax burden, more business-friendly regulatory policies, lower housing costs, and stricter immigration policies, Florida has increasingly attracted people seeking a more favorable environment to thrive. When considering the challenges facing California, it is evident that Florida may be the ideal option for those seeking a more balanced environment.

It is a pity to see Brazil follow the example of California and not Florida