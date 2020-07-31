Tropical Storm Isaias Upgraded to a Hurricane and is now Heading Toward Florida

Coastal Palm Beach County is currently under a hurricane watch as Hurricane Isaias is barreling toward the state.

“As a tropical storm, Isaias whipped Haiti and the Dominican Republic and left hundreds of thousands of people without power on Puerto Rico alone,” according to a CNN article.

Tropical Storm Isaias upgraded into Hurricane Isaias late Thursday after leaving the Dominican Republic, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, hitting the Bahamas islands Friday morning.

Photo Sourced from The Hurricane Center

“Heavy rains associated with Isaias may begin to affect south and east-central Florida late Friday night… potentially resulting in isolated flash and urban flooding, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas,” says the National Hurricane Center and Central Pacific Hurricane Center’s website.

A hurricane watch has been issued from north of Deerfield Beach to the Volusia-Brevard County line, including Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Melbourne and the Space Coast.

For up to date information on the status of Isaias, please visit https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/