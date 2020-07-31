Senior Community In Boca Raton Makes $4.6 Million Upgrade To Achieve Campus Generator Power; Fully Ready For Hurricane Isaias

As Hurricane Isaias approaches Floridas shore, safety and security measures are being taken campus-wide for the Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences campus generator in Boca Raton.

Sinai Residences Boca Raton Photo: Jeffrey Tholl

Upgrades were made to the system as well as new construction of their very own on-campus generator farm, adding six custom-made generators with 3400kw of wattage total.

The 18-month long project costing $4.6 million in manufacturing and exhaustive testing received the final certificates of approval last month.

Sinai Residences is a not-for-profit care retirement community that provides life care services for seniors in Boca Raton.

When former Gov. Rick Scott began mandating that all nursing homes have generators, Sinai Residences took the directive very seriously.

The directive came after Hurricane Irma led to a power outage in a Broward County rehabilitation center, who’s center failed to have a back-up generator took the lives of 12 people.

Sinai’s Board of Managers decided to revisit their own outage plan and system shortly after that tragedy occurred.

This weekend, Sinai Residences will be ready with a new system.

“The project is really exemplary of our board’s commitment to 5-star service and resident safety,” said Jay Mikosch, Executive Director of Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences in their official press release.

“Very few luxury retirement communities offer what we’ve been able to accomplish here… best of all is that every single elevator will still be fully operational, which is critical for our residents with mobility limitations.”

Sinai Residences’ generator farm, which features seven total generators, will ensure 100 percent of the campus is under generator power if the power goes out.

The Health Center, independent living suites, emergency lights, call lights, security safety, elevators, light switches, cooking elements, air conditioning, and more will be under this generator power.

For the 450 residents of Sinai Residences in Boca Raton, Mikosch ensures that even if Hurricane Isaias causes a power outage residents will not even notice.

More construction will continue this fall as they are making way with a brand new 240,000 square foot expansion project that will add 111 units for their residence.