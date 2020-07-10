Palm Beach Gardens Small Business Relief Fund Moves To Phase III

Palm Beach Gardens is implementing phase III of the Economic Recovery Act (ERA) as part of the small business relief fund.

Crucial aid will be provided to businesses that have no more than 30 employees through the partnership with the PGA Corridor Association and Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce.

Palm Beach Gardens has announced Phase III of its Small Business Relief Fund, which assists local businesses impacted by closures due to COVID-19. Photo courtesy of the Palm Beach Post.

According to the Palm Beach Gardens website, the city program was originally started back in May, will be providing grants ranging as high as $15,000 in cash to impacted businesses that meet eligibility requirements. These grants have no payback requirements, however, funds are only for approved uses.

Small local businesses that suffered a loss of revenue and did not receive any funding during phase I or II of the ERA grant program can apply for assistance from the city.

Some local businesses that reach eligibility criteria include, but are not limited to restaurants, bars, breweries, retail stores, cleaning, pet care, healthcare, hair, beauty, and other personal services.

Some eligibility requirements include being independently operated as well as physically established in the City of Palm Beach Gardens for the past 18 months. Local businesses are also required to provide current tax receipts, balance sheets, and a year to date profit and loss statement.

For a full detailed list of eligibility requirements and more information, visit their website.

The application process starts at 8 a.m. Monday, and closes at 5 p.m. July 20.

