Gunster Welcomes Class of 2020 Summer Associates

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (July 10, 2020) – Gunster, one of Florida’s oldest and largest full-service business law firms, is pleased to announce the seven J.D. candidates selected to join the firm’s Summer Associate Program.



The 2020 summer associate class will work from Gunster’s Ft. Lauderdale, Miami, Tampa, and West Palm Beach offices where they will have access to attorneys and staff from the firm’s 12 offices across the state. Each summer, Gunster offers a select group of 2L law students the opportunity to experience and participate in ongoing client matters across multiple practices. The Summer Associate Program is open to law students who have completed two years of coursework. Summer associates gain valuable, real-world experience in a diverse, business-focused law firm.



Farhaan K. Anjum received his B.A. in business administration & B.S. in sports management from the University of Florida Warrington College of Business and is currently pursuing his J.D. from the University of Florida Levin College of Law. He is currently a research assistant for Professor Peter Molk and has experience as an international tax intern, judicial intern, and law clerk. Anjum will spend the summer in Gunster’s Fort Lauderdale office.



Peyton Brown graduated with her B.A. in business administration from the University of Florida and is presently pursuing her J.D. through Stetson University College of Law. Brown is a member of Stetson’s Law Review, and Stetson Ambassadors. She has interned for the Fourth District Court of Appeal in West Palm Beach and has previously worked with Gunster as a summer marketing intern. Brown will be spending her summer in Gunster’s West Palm Beach office.



Madison Driscoll received her B.S. in Criminology and Criminal Justice and Sociology from Florida State University, where she was President of the Women in Pre-Law Society. Driscoll is currently pursuing her J.D. from Florida State University College of Law. She has experience interning as a legal intern with brokerage and tax law offices and worked for the Florida Lottery in the retailer contracting division. Driscoll will be working in Gunster’s West Palm Beach office for the summer.



Audrey Gangloff received her B.S. in communications and her M.S in global strategic communication from the Florida Institute of Technology, she is currently pursuing her J.D. at Stetson University College of Law where she is a member of the Stetson Law Review. Gangloff has experience as a legal intern for the 10th Judicial Circuit in Polk County and has won numerous awards on Stetson’s Moot Court Board and Dispute Resolution Board. She will be spending her summer working in Gunster’s Tampa office.



Carter Gill received his B.A. in political science from the University of Miami and is currently pursuing his J.D. from Washington University School of Law. Gill is a member of Washington Universities’ Jurisprudence Review, Student Bar Association, Student Tax Law Society, and Community Development, Housing, and Real Estate Law Society. Gill has experience working as a Judicial Intern for the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida and as a title preparer and legal assistant. He will be spending his summer working in Gunster’s Miami office.



Ben Kennedy received his BSBA in finance and Master of Science in real estate from the University of Florida and is currently pursuing his J.D. at the University of Miami, where he is a candidate for the University of Miami Law Review. Kennedy has experience as an investment analyst intern and research analyst intern he is also a licensed real estate sales associate in Florida. Kennedy will work in Gunster’s West Palm Beach office this summer.



Samantha Medina received her B.A. in political science from the University of Central Florida and is currently pursuing her J.D. at The University of Tennessee College of Law where she is a member of the Health Law Moot Court Team, The Latino Law Student Association, Student Council on Diversity and Inclusion, Dean’s Advisory Council, and the Faculty Committee on Academic Standards and Curriculum. Medina has experience as a legal clerk and will spend her summer working in Gunster’s Fort Lauderdale office.



For more information about Gunster’s 2L Summer Associate Program, please contact Brad A. Sprayberry, Director of Attorney Recruiting and Professional Development.