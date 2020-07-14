Four-Star Recruit Shedeur Sanders Commits to FAU
Sanders is the number ten ranked quarterback in ESPN’s Top 300 class of 2021 player rankings.
FAU Football has found its quarterback of the future.
ESPN’s No. 10-ranked quarterback in the class of 2021, Shedeur Sanders has verbally committed to play football for FAU, becoming the highest-ranked commit in school history.
Sanders, a four-star recruit who plays his high school ball at Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas, is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer, Deion Sanders.
As a junior, Sanders threw for 3,477 yards and 47 touchdowns. Sanders has led Trinity Christian to three consecutive state championships and compiled a 39-2 record thus far.
Sanders joins a competitive quarterback room headed by incumbent starter Chris Robison, who earned First-Team All C-USA honors this past season.
Sanders chose FAU over offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, South Carolina, and many more.