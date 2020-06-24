Three Lesser Lesser Landy & Smith Attorneys Named Florida Trend’s Legal Elite

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (June 23, 2020) – Lesser Lesser Landy & Smith, one of Florida’s oldest law firms, is pleased to announce that Partners Gary S. Lesser, Michael S. Smith, and Glenn Siegel have been named to Florida Trend’s 2020 Legal Elite. Additionally, Managing Partner Gary S. Lesser was recognized as a member of the Legal Elite Hall of Fame, a distinguished group of attorneys who have consistently earned high rankings from their peers in the annual Legal Elite voting.



The Florida Trend’s Legal Elite recognizes attorneys who were nominated and voted on by their peers after being asked to name attorneys they hold in high regard or would recommend to others. This recognition is given to only 1.2% of the attorneys practicing in the State of Florida.

For more information about Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith, please click here.

Lesser Lesser Landy & Smith represents clients and their families who have suffered serious injury or the loss of a loved one due to the negligence of another. Our team of experienced trial attorneys offers clients personalized service and communication, guiding them through the process from beginning to end, with a track record of significant case results. With no formal advertising, the Firm continues to grow from the referrals of our satisfied clients, other professionals, and our friends in the community.