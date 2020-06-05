News Conference Held By West Palm Beach Mayor

Mayor Keith James at a news conference. Photo from (WPEC).

By Destiny Harris

This afternoon the Mayor of West Palm Beach, Keith James held a news conference to address the current state of emergency and nighttime curfew.

As local residents are getting prepared for hurricane season, there are rising concerns about the vandalization of outlet malls and stores like Target. Many worry about the “agitators” who led the mayor to advise a nighttime curfew and state of emergency.

Police Chief Frank Adderley also spoke out during the conference to address these concerns.

Chief Adderley says, “The police department is working with the peaceful protestors to support them and will continue to do that.”

The police department wants to ensure that they are doing their part to keep local protesters safe and James enacted this decision due to concerns about the safety of citizens, businesses, and the police.

Chief Adderley explained that the “agitators” in the crowd of protesters are not local individuals. He came in contact with people from Broward County, Dade County, and other individuals from Gainesville.

According to WPTV, violaters of this curfew will face consequences and the police department will take action as deemed necessary.

James says, “This is not a competition between the police and those who don’t like the police. We will restore and maintain proper law and order in this city.”

State attorney’s office officials urge everyone to obey the curfew, have respect for people’s right to protests peacefully, and do not carry a firearm.

Last Sunday, a curfew was put in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. after peaceful protests turned violent later that night.

According to James, the curfew will remain in place through the weekend.