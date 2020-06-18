Boca Chamber Member Update

NCCI, headquartered in Boca Raton, donated nearly 200 tables to local charities including SOS Children’s Villages, Salvation Army, and Faith Farm Ministries as part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility program, NCCI Cares.

In addition to their most recent donation, NCCI provides employees with 40 paid hours of Volunteer Time-Off each year plus an additional eight hours of paid time for those who participate in the NCCI Annual Day of Giving companywide volunteer event. The company also supports charities through corporate donations a nd matched employee contributions to non-profit organizations.

Founded in 1923, the mission of the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) is to foster a healthy workers compensation system. In pursuit of this mission, NCCI gathers data, analyzes industry trends, and prepares objective insurance rate and loss cost recommendations. These activities—together with research, analytical services and tools, and an overall commitment to excellence—have positioned NCCI as the trusted source for workers compensation information. To learn more about NCCI, please visit ncci.com, Facebook.com/wearencci and Twitter.com/ncci.