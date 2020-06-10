Local Student Gets Scholarship

Corbin “C.J.” Weir, a recent graduate of American Heritage High School, proudly holds his “big check” during his surprise caravan parade on May 28, 2020, in Boca Raton. Photo credit: Scott Fisher for FPL



By Destiny Harris

Recent high school graduate, Corbin “C.J.” Weir from American Heritage High School received the surprise of a lifetime when he got selected for Florida Power & Light Company’s (FPL) annual $20,000 Robotics College Scholarship.

The scholarship announcement was made by a social distancing-conscious caravan parked in front of Weir’s family home in Boca Raton. Weir, 18, will receive $5,000 annually throughout his college career at the University of Florida.

The company made the scholarship contribution through the NextEra Energy Foundation to assist Weir through college. FPL’s mission is to ensure students have accessible robotics programs in the (STEM) curriculum.

“Going to college is a huge expense so it is incredible to me that I was selected for this scholarship,” said Weir.

Weir was selected because of his extensive achievements in robotics, exceptional academic track record, and dedication to community service. He is also the fifth annual recipient of the FPL scholarship.

Weir’s involvement with robotics and the Police Athletic League his freshman year at American Heritage was used to teach at-risk children the basics of engineering. In addition, Weir founded a program showing local senior citizens how to use smartphones and laptops.

“FIRST robotics has been a huge part of my life and has provided so many opportunities for me, including exposure to many different types of engineering and even applying for this scholarship. Through collaboration with others on my robotics team, not only have I explored and refined my engineering passion, I have learned I love to teach. I feel inspired to help others and to change the world,” said Weir.

Weir plans to major in electrical engineering with a special focus on artificial intelligence, nanotechnology, and machine learning.