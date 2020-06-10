Former Hurricanes tight end Michael Irvin II transfers to FAU

Irvin looks to replace Harrison Bryant as FAU’s top receiver

Michael Irvin II, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Miami Hurricanes legend Michael Irvin Sr., announced Monday that he will be transferring from Miami to play for Willie Taggart and the Florida Atlantic Owls in 2020.

“After a number of discussions with family, we believe that I have been granted an opportunity that I can’t pass up. I have decided I will spend my last year playing college football as an FAU Owl!”, said Irvin.

According to WPTV, in four years at Miami, Irvin played in 7 games recording 11 catches for 111 yards. He missed all of the 2018 regular season with a knee injury granting him one more year of eligibility.

Irvin comes in with hopes to replace Harrison Bryant’s production.

Bryant, who was named the nation’s best tight end by winning the Mackey Award last season, was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in April leaving a huge hole in FAU’s offense.

Irvin generated a ton of buzz upon signing with the Hurricanes but injury concerns and lack of production have derailed him a bit. With the arrival of new head coach, Willie Taggert, the Owls look to maximize Irvin’s potential.