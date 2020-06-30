Aquera Stitching Foundation comes to Boca Raton

With about thirty years of technological development in many areas of Quantum Physics, Aquera Stitching Foundation, originally based in the Netherlands, decided to establish its American base in Boca Raton, Florida. Aquera recognizes Boca Raton to be an exceptional city for scientific development and to lead the Foundation’s exceptional development program to collaborate in the process that has already begun in Brazil.

The Aquera Foundation has a whole process, among others, of identifying, from the beginning the presence of the Covid 19 virus still prematurely and its location in the human body as well as its transitivity, or not.

The system is non-intrusive because the tests are conducted by voice, with the ease of identifying the virus in a matter of minutes, with its result, is given immediately, with an assertiveness greater than 95%.

We all tested the system ourselves from Oxford Group, and had a 100% accuracy. This allowed us to continue working without limitations throughout this period of risk with complete peace of mind.

Additionally we increase the immunological conditions of each employee by giving them more resistance when in contact with this virus or other form of disease.

Everything is done in a non-intrusive way, from sounds transmitted through the person’s own cell phone.

In addition to this process, topic, the Aquera Foundation has dozens of other studies and scientific applications in the field of quantum physics, and for example, PLR equipment, which deals with inflammations and other problems, whose factory should also be installed in the county.

Employees at Oxford Group conducting COVID-19 tests through the Aquera System (right)

The two-time world welterweight champion, André Berto being treated by Aquera System accompanied by Aquera’s scientist and developer Claudio Salgado