Chase Elliott Beats Busch in Truck Race, Wins $100K Bounty

By: Michael Demyan

Photo: Gerry Broome / Associated Press

Chase Elliott ended Kyle Busch’s seven-race NASCAR Truck Series win streak Tuesday night and took home a $100,000 bounty for doing it.

After currently suspended driver Kyle Larson tweeted numerous cherry emojis after Busch won the Las Vegas truck race in February, Kevin Harvick took it as a shot at Busch for winning in NASCAR’s lower series. He immediately decided to post a bounty for any Cup Series driver who could beat Busch in a truck this year.

Larson later clarified his emoji use was not meant to be an insult, but the bounty stood. Before Elliott, John Hunter Nemechek and Brennan Poole were able to attempt the feat at Atlanta though, the race was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The bounty posted by Harvick was $50,000 and was matched by Marcus Lemonis, the CEO of Gander RV & Outdoors, which is the main sponsor of the truck series. The money will end up going to a COVID-19 relief charity.

Tuesday’s race was the first opportunity for Elliott to claim the bounty and it had a little extra meaning behind it. In the late stages of the Cup Series race on May 20, Busch misjudged a gap between Elliott and Harvick, resulting in Busch clipping the rear end of Elliott’s car. Elliott was furious as he climbed out of his race car and gave Busch the middle finger as he drove by.

During the last Cup Series race on Sunday, Elliott was leading with two laps to go when his teammate blew a tire and caused a caution. Crew chief Alan Gustafson had him come in for tires, but many cars stayed out, costing him the win.

The bad luck was not present on Tuesday night though, as Elliott held off a hard charging Busch in the final laps to take home the victory.

“It doesn’t make up for Sunday but it was still a really good night, and to do some good for the relief efforts for this virus,” Elliott said.

Busch, who had problems with his truck during the race, was angered by the failing equipment.

“Sucks when you start the race with broken pieces after sitting for six months [sic] so there’s going to be some f— talking when I get home,” he said. “That’s not acceptable.”

Once Elliott grabbed the checkered flag at the start-finish line, he took a bow, just like how Busch traditionally does after a win.

“I was glad I had a chance to race him for the win,” he said. “For us to go head to head for the win and it felt good to come out on top.”