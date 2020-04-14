The Third World War

The Bamboo War

Surely we all know China’s imperialist culture and its struggle to establish itself as the world’s first economic power.

Our country, on the other hand, warned us of the “yellow danger” that many, at the time, understood as if this alert was Japan.

If this virus Pandemic came from China, it was a warning that many people already denounced and few believed about the respective country.

After the Second World War, we had the famous “iron curtain” and now we are talking about the “bamboo curtain”.

One form of expansionism and colonialism has very little to do with the other.

The Russians, who created and dominated the USSR, were truculent in form and actions, they were destructive, they wanted the end of capitalism, the destruction of the USA and western Europe. They wanted to impose Soviet socialism in every way, invading, killing, conquering territories and people, and they wanted to do it as quickly as possible.

The Chinese are much more competent and skilled.

They seek total control, but with the calm and long-term processes that are part of their culture. They want real power, submission by strangulation, not knockout.

Let us remember that capitalism and neoliberalism are a philosophy of life, a way of living, a meritocracy as a way of success, a government that has to be less government, that seeks to provide security, education and health, not to expand power over its citizens and less still on the world. Its values ​​focus on valuation of man and his free will without imposition of religions or doctrines.

With full awareness of this reality, say Western, the Chinese gradually occupied the spaces left empty by capitalism.

They made Africa their continental base, dominating their economy, supporting dictatorial governments or not, providing their aid and loans.

At the same time, they were supporting and “helping” countries that would be useful to them, such as Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, and others in Latin America.

They had and have money to spare.

As they use slave labor, they could produce at prices appealing to the world. They made the biggest dumping in world economic history. They destroyed the productive capacity of other countries.

Those who “woke up in time”, moved their production centers to China, in order to survive, earn more, thereby accepting the rules for transferring knowledge and technology.

They gave China, hand in hand, all their knowledge and secrets, and yet, they bought back their products, providing jobs to this country, enriching Chinese reserves and unemploying their own citizens, who, earning less, turned to products made in China to maintain their purchasing power.

China was not interested in destroying the West, but in buying it, making it submissive. It was not a traditional war of destruction, of scorched earth. It is a new form of expansion, to occupy rich and productive territories.

China wanted consumers and buyers, not just submissive people. China capitalized on capitalism. There are more than 1000 Chinese companies on major American stock market, over 650 in New York alone.

China’s strength in American communications has become increasingly clear, with the purchase of film production companies, the purchase of “content” from the main networks (a way of concealing economic influence on the content to be produced) and thousands of Confucius institutes by Universities American, where they place the subjects of interest of China in the future American intelligence. The country did not fight with capitalism, nor with capitalists. It implemented the capitalist system in its country, as an economic form, but China maintained communism as a form of government and submission of their population. In the West, China started courting and giving real advantages (in the capitalist sense of the term) to the homeless who just wanted to earn more and increase their fortunes, they preferred to “buy” the capitalists for sale, instead of weakening or destroying them. They made and published their 2025 plan, which would give China control of world trade through the domain of logistics.

Had it not been for the “trade war” with the USA, we would have almost finished this project. They made the new silk wheel, for the occupation of European logistics and part of Asia, they dominated the logistics of Africa, they made the railways around the world and, in particular in Latin America and they bought or built the ports, they acquired the entrances of the Panama canal.

In 2025, according to its own documents, there would be no more world trade in goods that did not go through Chinese logistics.

The “Bamboo War”, like the bamboo soup that soldiers in Vietnam used to give, goes down smoothly and only pierces the stomach when it is already there.

Pandemic will be analyzed in the next article.