PBC Mobile Testing Site Screening Hotline Not Accepting Calls

By 10:30AM today, based on the number of remaining test kits, the Health Care District of Palm Beach County booked all available drive-thru appointments for Monday, April 6th at the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach.

The COVID-19 Screening Hotline at 561.642.1000 is not taking more calls today.

Should the Health Care District receive a supply of test kits before Monday, the call center will reopen at 8AM Monday morning to schedule appointments for drive-thru testing on Tuesday, April 7th.

The drive-thru test site will expand and use all four lanes tomorrow (Saturday) to accommodate the nearly 850 scheduled appointments.

The testing site will be closed Sunday as our teams prepare for next week.

The Health Care District’s C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics’ staff conducting the testing, along with on-site Palm Beach County staff and members of the Florida Army National Guard, thank the public for their patience and their messages of appreciation.

The County is continuing in its efforts to set up a second site in south county but as of this writing, plans have not been finalized.