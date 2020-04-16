Published On: Wed, Apr 15th, 2020

Only the Owner Signs Checks

By: Robert Curry

Only the Owner Signs Checks – The business owner should be the only check signers of the company’s bank accounts. My client, the owner of a $65 million company, had a Controller who worked for him for 20+ years. Recently, she died of breast cancer. The business owner immediately hired a new Controller to replace her. The owner was a “salesman” type and did not get involved in the financial side of the firm. He told the new Controller that he handled the sales, and she should take care of the “back office stuff!” The owner gave her full authority to sign checks and draw down money from the loan with the bank. He did not do a background check on the new Controller before deciding to hire her.

The business owners should be the only check signers of the bank accounts.

Within four months, the new Controller stole over $4 million from the company. The Controller and her son were in collusion together. Her son set up a shell company and sent his mother invoices. She set up her son’s fake business as a vendor and processed the fraudulent invoice. Then she printed checks, signed them, and mailed them to her son. The company’s line of credit went from $2 million to $6 million outstanding within four months. The owner was not aware of the problem until it was too late. He found out when the bank officer called him to ask him why the loan was at the limit of $6 million. He had no idea why.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The owner pressed charges against the Controller and sued her, but never recovered the money. The company could not recover from the loss and went out of business.

My name is Robert Curry, and I am an Author, CEO Coach, Keynote Speaker, and Turnaround Specialist. Over the past 20 years, I have worked with more than 70 companies taking their businesses from Loses to Profits.

Please click on the links below to read my other articles like Only the Owner Signs Checks!                                                                    Poor Leadership and No Accountability                                             Management Bonus Program                                                                Best Hiring Practices

Recently, I published two books about turnarounds: “From Red to Black – A Business Turnaround” and The Turnaround.” Both books are true stories about turnarounds of real companies that I have turned around during my career. In both books, I have shared all my Profit Improvement Recommendations (“PIR’s”). PIR’s helped to grow sales, reduce expenses, improve cash flow, and most importantly, strengthen the management teams.                                  If the information in this article Only the Owner Signs Checks helps you, your family or a business associate, please email me at [email protected] and share the story with me.                                         If you would like to purchase either or both books, please click on the following link: Redtoblackbooks.com.

About the Author

- Robert Curry is an author, seasoned business coach, and successful turnaround specialist. Earlier in his career, he served as President and CEO of three different companies, the largest with annual sales of more than $1 billion dollars - all which experienced successful turnarounds under his management. In the late 1990s, he started his turnaround consulting firm, and for the past twenty years, he has turned around more than seventy distressed companies in many different industries helping each to establish a strong management team and become profitable. He has published two books: "From Red to Black" and "The Turnaround." He resides in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with his wife, Esther.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It